Fiscal Notes: The 2020 Census – Why It’s Important

(AUSTIN) — In the latest edition of Fiscal Notes, the Comptroller’s office looks at the impact of the census on the many federal programs that use its data to determine the distribution of federal dollars to states, local governments and citizens.

“For many Texans, the census form is a small chore, quickly forgotten, but the impact of the census can be immense,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “The census results determine who gets what share of about $1.5 trillion in annual federal spending. More than 300 federal spending programs depend on the census results and, according to one estimate, the 10 largest of these programs sent Texas about $44 billion in 2016.”

The recently released December/January issue also takes a look at another census-related impact — its role in redistricting, the methods by which federal, state and local governments use census data to draw districts used to elect congressional and legislative representatives and members of the Texas State Board of Education. The census also is essential for reapportionment, which adds or subtracts seats in the U.S. House of Representatives to account for population changes.

Fiscal Notes is available online and can be received by subscribing via the Comptroller’s website.

Fiscal Notes furthers the Comptroller’s constitutional responsibility to monitor the state’s economy and estimate state government revenues. It has been published since 1975, featuring in-depth analysis concerning state finances and original research by subject-matter experts in the Comptroller’s office.