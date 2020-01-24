Local Charter School Students -Choosing The Right Moves In Education

Monday morning, 500 students from – hsacypress.harmonytx.org the newest elementary charter school in Cypress will be dancing for school choice. With schoolchoiceweek.com beginning on January 26th, the students will kick off the week with an ALL SCHOOL dance performance created by National School Choice. Because every child is unique, and each deserves the right to have an engaging and challenging education, it is important to allow families the freedom to choose the best education for their child! All 500 students will be dancing outside in front of the school, and what a sight it will be with them all dressed in the yellow National School Choice yellow scarves!

Initially in deciding to do this dance with the entire school, we thought it would be a good way to promote the new campus for Harmony Public School in Cypress. After seeing the excitement and engagement of the students, we will continue this as a tradition for years to come at Harmony Science Academy Cypress! Seeing students working together across the whole campus, active and engaged for school choice is exciting.

WHAT: Schoolwide National School Choice Dance

WHEN: Monday, January 27, 2020

WHERE: Harmony Science Academy – Cypress, 7047 Greenhouse Rd, Cypress, Texas 77433

TIME: 9:30 a.m.