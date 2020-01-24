National Charity League, Inc., Katy Chapter Honors Senior High School Class of 2020

(Front row left to right): Vanessa Patronella, Emilie Carvajal, Emily Rodrigues, Gabrielle Wibner, Della Grace Small, Mackenzie Owens, McKenna Johnson,Scarlett Boudreaux, Ashley Evans, Sarah Cardner, (Back row left to right): Kaitlyn Hannah, Mackenzie Lehman, Marlaine Frelier, Lauren Fitzgerald, Cameron Larkin, Audrey Gorman, Gabriella Meith, Danielle St. Dennis, Hannah Murdock, Katarina Garcia, Avery Witten, Grace Heslep, Natalie Nicholson, Weslee Williams, Reagan Celaya and Elizabeth Grizzell.

National Charity League (NCL) Katy Chapter has recognized the class of 2020 for their service and contributions to the community. The mission of NCL,Inc. is to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences. The class has contributed over 6,773 volunteer hours to local philanthropies – including American Cancer Society, ARC of Katy, The Ballard House, Brookwood Community, Citizens of Animal Protection, and Texas Children’s Hospital to name a few. The chapter believes that the experience of giving back to others helps to strengthen the mother-daughter relationship and sets the stage for a successful future. Katy Chapter of NCL is the oldest chapter in Katy TX, formed in 1984.

 