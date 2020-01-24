HARMONY SCHOOL OF INNOVATION – KATY HOSTS ANNUAL STEAM FESTIVAL

(KATY) – How does vaping affect your heart rate? How exactly do forensic investigators match DNA to human remains? Are you the best match as a potential blood donor? You’re invited to discover the answers yourself from some of the brightest young minds in Katy!

Harmony School of Innovation – Katy will hold their annual STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Festival on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This signature event for the school acts as an open house for students to showcase what they have learned during the year through demonstrations, research presentations and other exciting activities.

VIP guests will include Fort Bend County Constable Wayne Thompson and Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers.

Harmony School of Innovation – Katy invites the community, parents and the media to explore everything Harmony Public Schools has to offer to students.

WHEN: Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Harmony School of Innovation – Katy

22400 Grand Corner Dr. Building C, Katy, TX 77494

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 58 high performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 58 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

Open enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year is now under way.