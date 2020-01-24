February Children’s Programs At Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library  

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear, presents a variety of free children’s programs — Toddler Time, Preschool Story Time, and After-School Breaks — every month. These programs are free and open to the public. The schedule for February is as follows:

Toddler Time — Tuesdays at 10:15 am — offers caregiver/child activities, stories and songs for older babies, from 1 to 3 years of age. The program dates are February 4, 11, 18, and 25.

Children from 3 to 6 years of age will enjoy Preschool Story Time, where they hear stories, watch movies, and participate in age-appropriate craft activities, beginning at 10:15 am each Wednesday. The program dates are February 5, 12, 19, and 26.

The After-School Break — crafts, movies, stories, and more for school-aged children in grades 1 through 5 – begin at 4:30 pm on the 2nd Thursday. The After-School Break on February 13 will be “Parachute Play!” Participants will learn the science of parachutes and make their own to take home. Materials for this program are generously made possible by the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library.

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (281-633-4675) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).