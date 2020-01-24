February Youth Activities At Cinco Ranch Branch Library  

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard in Katy, presents a variety of free children’s programs — Mother Goose Time, Toddler Time, Preschool Story Time, Pajama Night Story Time, Kinder Korner, and After-School Breaks — every month. Because the Cinco Ranch Branch Library is needed as a voting location, the library will have an abbreviated schedule of youth activities in February.

Mother Goose Time — Tuesdays at 10:15 am — provides caregiver/infant multisensory circle-time activities — including simple sign language, folksongs and lullabies, and finger plays– that are especially designed to stimulate babies’ social, emotional, and physical

development through rhythm and music. Mother Goose Time is intended for infants from age 1 month to 12 months. Mother Goose Time will take place on February 4 and 11 ONLY.

Toddler Time – Wednesdays at 10:15 am, and Thursdays at 10:15 am and 11:30 am – is a structured program of caregiver/child activities, stories and songs for older babies, from 1 to 3 years of age. Program dates are February 5, 6, 12, and 13 ONLY.

Stories & Play – Tuesdays at 2:00 pm — for children from 1 to 3 years of age. Children will be treated to a story and then have open play time. Stories & Play will take place on February 4 and 11 ONLY.

Children from 3 to 6 years of age will enjoy Preschool Story Time, where they hear stories, watch movies, and participate in age-appropriate craft activities, beginning at 11:30 am each Wednesday. Program dates are February 5 and 12 ONLY.

Pajama Night Story Time — Tuesdays at 7:00 pm — gives families with children of all ages an evening option for the activities presented during the daytime. Program dates are February 4 and 11 ONLY.

Family Story Time takes place on the 1st Saturday of the month, February 1, beginning at 10:15 am. Families with children of all ages are invited to attend.

Kinder Korner — a time for kindergartners to enjoy stories, movies, crafts and other activities – takes place on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays at 4:30 pm. Kinder Korner will take place on February 12 ONLY.

The After-School Breaks — crafts, movies, stories, and more for school-aged children entering grades 1 through 3 — begin at 4:30 pm on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month. This activity will take place on February 5 ONLY.

The Creative Connection, which begins at 2:30 pm on the 4th Saturday of the month, is designed for youth in grades 4 through 8. This program will take place on February 22.

Minecraft Monday – February 24, 4:30 pm. Minecraft challenge for students in grades 4 through 8. Reservations required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Events,” select “Cinco Ranch Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-395-1311, or by visiting the library.

These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).