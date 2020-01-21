Following Storms, Cornyn Announces $285 Million in Disaster Recovery Grants for Texas

Counties Near Beaumont, Houston, and the Rio Grande Valley to Receive Federal Grants

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $285,654,000 in Community Development Block Grants – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) for recovery from severe storms and flooding in Texas in 2018 and 2019. The award specifies that no less than $58,330,000 should be awarded to Hidalgo County for disasters in 2018 and that no less than $170,193,000 should be awarded to Cameron, Chambers, Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, Montgomery, Hidalgo, and Orange counties for disasters in 2019.

“Texans have endured relentless storms in the past two years and many are still recovering from the resulting damage,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for providing these federal grants to help Texas families return to normalcy.”

Sen. Cornyn supported the appropriation of these federal grants in October 2018 and in May 2019.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.