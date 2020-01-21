Due to climate change and its harmful effects on the ozone, The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) halted production of R-22 refrigerant

(more commonly known as freon) and will no longer be produced as of January 2020. The stop of production does not mean homeowners need to replace their AC units right away, but it does mean they’ll need to be aware and evaluate which action will benefit them the most in the long run.

As a leader in the home service industry, John Moore Services wants to share information about the ban on freon with Houstonians to ensure they are equipped with the proper knowledge to move through this transition without any major disruptions.

What does the R-22 phase out mean for homeowners?

No immediate action is needed! You’re not required to get rid of your R-22-operated AC unit right away.

Homeowners will still be able to find a few vendors with supply, but over the next few years, expect the cost of freon to exponentially increase into the hundreds and even thousands until it completely runs out of stock.

The result will not only make repairs costly, but there will be fewer contractors who can service them.

How can I tell what kind of refrigerant my AC uses?

If your AC was manufactured or installed after 2010, you most likely do not have a freon-based AC unit

Look for an R-22 or R410A label on the compressor unit conveniently displayed on the unit’s exterior.

If you cannot locate the label and do not know the manufactured year of your AC, ask an HVAC technician which type of unit you have and what your options are for a cost-effective and energy-efficient plan that will be best for your home.

Our experts are available to speak to the R-22 transition, how to determine if you have an R-22 unit and how homeowners can prepare and save money if they are impacted.

For additional information please visit, www.johnmorreservices.com/.