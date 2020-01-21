Community Engagement Meeting for the Katy Hockley Wetlands Mitigation Bank HCFCD Unit K700-01-00 – Bond Project F-24

The Harris County Flood Control District will hold a Community Engagement Meeting regarding the Katy Hockley Wetlands Mitigation Bank. The purpose of this meeting is to inform residents about the status of the project and share project information.

The Katy Hockley Wetland Mitigation Bank is a permanently protected 152-acre property within a larger 440-acre site in northwest Harris County and is projected for construction in 2020. The project will focus on creating prairie wetlands typical of the Western Gulf Coastal Plains. The newly created wetlands may be used to offset unavoidable wetland impacts caused by other federally permitted Flood Control District projects in the future. The property will remain protected under a conservation easement with the Katy Prairie Conservancy.

This project will be funded with bonds approved by Harris County voters on August 25, 2018. Community engagement is an important component of the Bond Program, and we invite your participation as the program is implemented.

Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Richard and Meg Weekley Community Center, Multipurpose Room

8440 Greenhouse Road

Cypress, Texas 77433

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with a brief presentation at 6:15 p.m. Individuals who are unable to attend may view the presentation online at www.facebook.com/hcfcd. An open house will follow the presentation where interested citizens are invited to review informational exhibits, discuss the project with Harris County representatives, and provide comments to the Harris County Flood Control District. Information from the meeting will be available the next day on the website. For questions, please contact the Flood Control District at 346-286-4000, or fill out the comment form online www.hcfcd.org/F24