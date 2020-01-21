National Charity League, Inc. Lady Bird Chapter Recognizes Senior Class of 2020

On January 19th, 2020, The National Charity League, Inc., Lady Bird Chapter (NCL, Inc.) recognized these 25 wonderful young ladies for their accomplishments achieved over the last six years in NCL, Inc. These young ladies, along with their mothers, have volunteered more than 9,941 hours of philanthropic service to their community over the past six years. They have served in a variety of cultural events.

Additionally, they have made lasting relationships and memories with their Katy community, organization, and mostly their mothers. National Charity League, Inc. (NCL, Inc.) is a national nonprofit mother-daughter service organization.

About National Charity League, Inc., Lady Bird Chapter National Charity League, Inc., Lady Bird Chapter provides hands-on volunteer service for 28

philanthropic organizations in the community. Members are women and their daughters in grades 7 –12. Through this community service, NCL, Inc. develops socially responsible community leaders and strengthens the mother-daughter relationship. The traditional six-year core program also includes leadership development and cultural activities. Mother-daughter teams nationwide are responsible, dedicated, skilled volunteers actively engaged in local community work in 27 states across the country.

To date, there are over 272 Chapters, five of which are in Katy and Richmond, Texas. For more information about the NCL, Inc., Lady Bird Chapter, please visit www.ladybird.nationalcharityleague.org.