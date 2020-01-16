Sen. Cruz: The Senate Will Give President Trump and the American People a Fair Trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today issued the following statement after the House took a vote to name their impeachment managers and send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate:

“Today, House Democrats are finally handing the reins of their partisan show trial over to the Senate. For months, the American people have been lectured on the critical urgency of impeaching President Trump. For more than three weeks, Nancy Pelosi dragged her feet, refusing to send the Articles over to the Senate. The reason is that the Articles fail to meet the constitutional standard for impeachment. They do not allege a single crime was committed – not even a speeding ticket.

“It’s been disheartening to watch House Democrats subject our constitutional process and the President to relentless abuse and partisan gamesmanship for blatantly political purposes. That pattern will not continue in the Senate.

“Make no mistake; the Senate will give President Trump and the American people a fair trial. One that follows precedent and respects due process. Unlike the House, we will be fair, give both sides a full opportunity to present their case, and allow the President to defend himself. The Senate should do its job quickly. I look forward to reviewing the evidence, voting on these facially-deficient Articles, and continuing to deliver on the promises we made to the American people, like securing our Southern border, reducing the burden of federal regulations, and creating more economic opportunity for the hardworking men and women of this country.”

Later today, the impeachment managers will deliver the two Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. The trial is expected to begin Tuesday.