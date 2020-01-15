WHAT: Following 2019’s successful debut, Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market SPRING returns for its second appearance April 17-19 at NRG Center. The three-day event will welcome more than 160 merchants from across the country – bringing with them a full assortment of unique seasonal items, apparel, accessories, gourmet food and home décor to welcome the warmer weather and celebrate the spring and summer holidays.

Website: http://www.nutcrackermarket.com

WHEN: April 17-19, 2020

Friday, April 17 – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 19 – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: NRG Center 1 NRG Park, Houston, Texas 77054

TICKETS: General Admission tickets are good for one-day admission only.

$15 (cash only) at NRG ticket windows during Market days – ATMs available onsite Discount tickets available at H-E-B Business Centers and Ticketmaster starting March 23 Children under 5 are free Early Bird tickets are $30 and can be purchased by calling 713-535-3231

Early Bird tickets allow for 8:30 a.m. admission on Friday, April 17 as well as repeat admission all three days of Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market SPRING



ABOUT: Along with the annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market held in November, Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market SPRING is a fundraiser that allows shoppers to give back to our community. Proceeds of merchandise sales and admission tickets stay right here in Houston supporting Houston Ballet Foundation, its Academy and scholarship programs.