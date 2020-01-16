Sen. Cruz Applauds U.S.-China Trade Agreement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement applauding the U.S.-China Trade Agreement:

“I commend President Trump for leaning in hard to work toward fair and reciprocal trade with China. This is welcome news for farmers and ranchers in the Lone Star State and across the country who want access to Chinese markets. Further, this trade deal is an important step forward for our growing agriculture industry and thriving U.S. economy. I look forward to more deals that put American jobs first and fortify our international relationships.”