Fort Bend County Fair Marketing Awards  

Top honors went to the Fort Bend County Fair Association for their marketing and communication efforts. The awards were announced during the Texas Association of Fairs and Events (TAFE) convention and trade show on January 11th in Galveston, Texas. The Fort Bend County Fair received 15 awards including four 1st-place, six 2nd-place, and five 3rd-place honors.

The Fort Bend County Fair competed with other large market fairs and events with attendance ranging up to 250,000. President Sean Gutierrez, Fair Manager, Cindy Schmidt, and several board members attended the convention. The Fair has received many accolades over the years for their marketing efforts including another 1st place win for Best Specialty Video. President Gutierrez shared, “It is an honor to continue to be awarded for our hard work in an industry where there is so many talented and creative people. We could not be prouder.”

This is the sixth year in a row that the Fort Bend County Fair Association is awarded for their E-Newsletter. Other honors included Best Newspaper Ad, Magazine Ad, Brochure flyer, Promotional Poster, Best Misc. Single-Page, Best Premium Book, Best Radio Commercial, Best T-shirt design, Best Ag Program, Best Sponsorship program, and Best Other Merchandise.

The TAFE Marketing & Communication Awards program recognizes excellence in marketing campaigns used to promote fairs, festivals, and events. Hats off to the Fort Bend County Fair! Be sure to mark your calendar for this year’s fair running from September 25 to October 4, 2020.