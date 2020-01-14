The “Stepping into the Future” scholarship program is available to seniors graduating with GPA’s ranging from 2.5 to 3.7. The two “Stepping into the Future” scholarship recipients will be announced at the Katy ISD Awards Ceremonies during May.

Dr. James M. Jacobs with Your Total Foot Care Specialist announced on January 6th, 2020 that applications are now being accepted for two $1,500 “Stepping into the Future” scholarships for 2020 KISD graduating seniors. Applications must be submitted to the offices of Your Total Foot Care Specialist by March 31, 2020, 5:00 p.m. A third-party committee will select the two winning applicants.

The “Stepping into the Future” scholarship program is available to seniors graduating with GPA’s ranging from 2.5 to 3.7. The two “Stepping into the Future” scholarship recipients will be announced at the Katy ISD Awards Ceremonies during May.

Please visit www.KatyFootCare.com to access the application. You may submit applications in person or by mail to the following address:

Your Total Foot Care Specialist – Scholarship

Attention: Human Resources

23230 Red River Drive

Katy, TX 77494

About the Stepping Into the Future Scholarship

The “Stepping into the Future” scholarship program is available to seniors graduating with GPA’s ranging from 2.5 to 3.7. It has been made available to Katy ISD seniors by Your Total Foot Care Specialist for over 10 years.

About Your Total Foot Care Specialist

The Board-Certified Podiatrists at Your Total Foot Care Specialist know that healthy, pain-free feet play a vital role in all aspects of life. With proper detection, intervention, and care, most foot and ankle problems can be addressed appropriately. For more information visit: www.katyfootcare.com