Rodeohouston® Tickets On Sale Thursday, Jan. 16

WHAT: RODEOHOUSTON Ticket On Sale

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, 10 a.m. (Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m.)

WHERE: Online at rodeohouston.com

Mark your calendars, tickets to the 17 announced RODEOHOUSTON performances will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. The Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m., and customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. (Note: A place in the waiting room does not guarantee ticket availability.)

Click here to view the 2020 Lineup.

INDIVIDUAL RODEO TICKETS

March 3 – 22, 2020 (Non-Friday Performances) Tickets for the 17 announced RODEOHOUSTON performances go on sale Thursday, Jan. 16. Rodeo ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee. Upper Level: $20 Loge Level: $30 Lower Levels: A few performances may have a limited number of tickets, including scattered singles (no two seats together), available from $30 to $125. Because of the Rodeo’s successful Season Ticket program, which began in August, ticket availability in the lower levels is extremely limited. A 6-ticket purchase limit is set for all performances through the first day of public sales, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Individual Rodeo tickets can be purchased: online at rodeohouston.com; via the RODEOHOUSTON or AXS mobile app, available for Android and Apple devices or; beginning Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. in person at the NRG Park Box Office, with no service charge by phone at 855.239.7207

All tickets will be delivered electronically via Flash Mobile Delivery; please allow 48 hours for delivery. To access your purchased tickets, download the RODEOHOUSTON or AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.

Visit axs.com and click on ‘Sign in’ to test your login information or to create an account ahead of the on sale.

RODEOHOUSTON Friday Performances

The three artists performing on the RODEOHOUSTON stage Friday March 6, 13 and 20 will be announced Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Tickets for the Friday performances will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. (The Online Waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m., and customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m.). (Note: A place in the waiting room does not guarantee ticket availability.)

The 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled for March 3 – 22. Visit rodeohouston.com for the 2020 RODEOHOUSTON lineup.

For interviews with Rodeo officials, contact Brittany Rader: rader@rodeohouston.com, 713.819.4773.