Sens. Cruz, Graham, Rep. Cheney to President Trump: Iran Has Backed out of Nuclear Deal, Now Is the Time to End the Waivers and Invoke International Sanctions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), member of the House Armed Services Committee, today renewed their calls for President Trump to end all civil-nuclear waivers and invoke the United Nations snapback to restore international sanctions and restrictions on Iran in response to reports that Iran will cease abiding by restrictions outlined by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA or Iran Nuclear Deal):

“On Sunday, Iran backed out of catastrophic Obama-Iran nuclear deal, which they’ve long exploited to build up their nuclear facilities.

“There are no more pretenses. Iran has made it very clear that they are just trying to wait out the Trump administration and among other things secure an end to the arms embargo, which is set to expire in October 2020. The United States gains nothing by pretending otherwise.

“First, President Trump should immediately end all civil-nuclear waivers. Second, he should order our diplomats to invoke the United Nations snapback to restore international sanctions and restrictions on Iran.

“We will continue to work with our colleagues in Congress to reverse the civil nuclear waivers and hold Iran accountable.”

In November, after Iran announced it would begin injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at the Fordow nuclear bunker, Sens. Cruz, Graham, and Rep. Cheney introduced a bill requiring the administration to revoke civil nuclear waivers for projects established under the catastrophic Obama-Iran nuclear deal that have allowed Iran to continue building up its nuclear program.

