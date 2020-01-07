Houston Grand Opera Announces Cast Substitution

Soprano Melody Moore, in her role debut, replaces Michaela Martens as Amneris in Aida on 1/31, 2/2, 2/8

Mezzo-soprano Catherine Martin sings the role on 2/11, 2/14, 2/16

HOUSTON – January 6, 2020 – Houston Grand Opera (HGO) announces that mezzo-soprano Michaela Martens, scheduled to sing the role of Amneris in Verdi’s Aida, recently withdrew from the production due to personal reasons. Renowned soprano Melody Moore, making her role debut as Amneris, sings the first three performances, while HGO Studio Alumna and mezzo-soprano Catherine Martin sings the final three performances. The production runs from Jan. 31 – Feb. 16, 2020 at the Wortham Theater Center.

Moore is enjoying a thriving career on the world’s leading stages, prompting Opera News to label her “a revelation.” This season marks the release of her first solo album entitled An American Song Album with pianist Bradley Moore on Pentatone Records. In the 2019-2020 season, Ms. Moore will make her role and house debut as the Foreign Princess in Rusalka at Cincinnati Opera and revisits her acclaimed portrayal of Senta in The Flying Dutchman in a return to the Teatro Municipal de Santiago. Concert highlights include a debut with Houston Symphony Orchestra in Mahler’s Das klagende Lied under the baton of Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada, the title role in R. Strauss’ Salome at Bard College, and a solo recital at Lawrence University. At HGO, Moore opened the 2018-19 as Senta in The Flying Dutchman and returned in the spring as Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni.

Martin, alumna of the HGO Studio program, has been praised by The Washington Post for her “gorgeous, warm voice that you want to keep listening to.” While in the HGO Studio, she performed Dorabella in Così fan tutte, Suzuki in Madama Butterfly, Anna in Maria Stuarda, Flora in La traviata, Berta in Il barbiere di Siviglia, and Dryad in Ariadne auf Naxos. More recently at HGO, she has performed the role of Wellgunde in Das Rheingold and Götterdämmerung, Waltraute in Die Walküre, and Amneris in Aida in 2013. This summer Martin will join the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s Ring cycle singing the roles of Waltraute in Die Walküre and the Second Norn in Götterdämmerung.

Directed by Phelim McDermott, this new production of Aida features silk choreography by the visionary artist Basil Twist. International star soprano and HGO Studio Alumna Tamara Wilson sings the title role with Russell Thomas in his house and role debut as Radames. HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers conducts.

To learn more about Aida or the purchase tickets, visit: HGO.org