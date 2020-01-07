AG Paxton Statement on Dismissal of Lawsuit Challenging UT Austin’s Relocation of Confederate Monuments  

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton today released the following statement after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled that parties protesting the relocation of Confederate monuments at the University of Texas do not have standing to pursue their lawsuit:

“This case was correctly dismissed months ago for lack of standing, and we are pleased that the Fifth Circuit agreed with our arguments and affirmed the district court’s decision. As the Court recognized, the plaintiffs had no legal injury from the University’s decision to move property on its campus.”