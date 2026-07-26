[FOUND] Silver Alert: Missing 81-Year-Old Gary Weaver

Official alert status: FOUND

This alert is no longer listed as active by Texas DPS. Review the official source for the latest information.

Official alert photograph provided through Texas DPS.

Gary Weaver

Age: 81 Years

81 Years Gender: Male

Male Race: White

White Height: 6'1'

6'1' Weight: 170 lbs

170 lbs Hair: White

White Eyes: Blue

Additional information: Last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt, black shorts with a red stripe, and gray slip-on Sketchers shoes.

Last Seen

300 block of C C Rd. Diboll, TX at 4:00 AM on Jul 26, 2026

If you see the missing person, call 911 immediately.

Information may also be reported to Angelina County Sheriff's Office at (936)634-3331.

View the official Texas DPS alert

This developing public-safety notice is updated when the official source changes.