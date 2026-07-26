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  • Jul 26, 2026

[FOUND] Silver Alert: Missing 81-Year-Old Gary Weaver

Official alert status: FOUND

This alert is no longer listed as active by Texas DPS. Review the official source for the latest information.

Official alert photograph of Gary Weaver
Official alert photograph provided through Texas DPS.

Gary Weaver

  • Age: 81 Years
  • Gender: Male
  • Race: White
  • Height: 6'1'
  • Weight: 170 lbs
  • Hair: White
  • Eyes: Blue

Additional information: Last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt, black shorts with a red stripe, and gray slip-on Sketchers shoes.

Last Seen

300 block of C C Rd. Diboll, TX at 4:00 AM on Jul 26, 2026

If you see the missing person, call 911 immediately.

Information may also be reported to Angelina County Sheriff's Office at (936)634-3331.

View the official Texas DPS alert

This developing public-safety notice is updated when the official source changes.

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