[FOUND] Silver Alert: Missing 81-Year-Old Gary Weaver

Official alert status: FOUND
This alert is no longer listed as active by Texas DPS. Review the official source for the latest information.
Gary Weaver
- Age: 81 Years
- Gender: Male
- Race: White
- Height: 6'1'
- Weight: 170 lbs
- Hair: White
- Eyes: Blue
Additional information: Last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt, black shorts with a red stripe, and gray slip-on Sketchers shoes.
Last Seen
300 block of C C Rd. Diboll, TX at 4:00 AM on Jul 26, 2026
If you see the missing person, call 911 immediately.
Information may also be reported to Angelina County Sheriff's Office at (936)634-3331.
View the official Texas DPS alert
This developing public-safety notice is updated when the official source changes.