Mary Jo Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center: Katy’s Free Fitness Secret

Katy’s Free Fitness Secret: Inside Mary Jo Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center

By The Katy News

KATY, Texas — What if your next workout, swim lesson or family outing did not require an expensive gym membership—or a long drive across Houston?

Tucked inside one of Katy’s most popular parks, the Mary Jo Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center offers residents an indoor swimming pool, exercise equipment, fitness classes and aquatic programs in a welcoming community setting.

Outside the center, visitors can extend the day with miniature golf, a playground, fishing, walking trails, disc golf and shaded picnic areas.

It is part fitness center, part family destination and part neighborhood gathering place—and it may be one of Katy’s most valuable recreational resources.

More Than Just a Swimming Pool

The center’s indoor short-course swimming pool is housed inside a natatorium, allowing aquatic activities to continue without depending entirely on the Texas weather.

According to Harris County Precinct 4, aquatic programming includes:

Recreational and open swimming

Lap swimming and water walking

Water-exercise programs

Deep-water exercise

Arthritis aquatic classes

American Red Cross swimming lessons

Children’s water-safety programs

Programs and pool availability can change throughout the day. Some activities may require advance registration, while others may have capacity, age or skill-level requirements.

Families should review the current activity schedule or call the center before visiting specifically for swimming.

A Gym Without the Intimidating Gym Culture

For residents who would rather stay on dry land, the fitness center provides exercise machines and instructor-led classes designed for different ages and ability levels.

Programs promoted by Harris County Precinct 4 have included Zumba, yoga, Pilates, cardio interval training and total-body fitness classes. The county has also described fitness programming at the center as free and led by certified Precinct 4 staff.

This is not the type of gym where everyone is expected to arrive wearing matching workout clothes and carrying a gallon-sized water bottle.

Visitors may find experienced athletes, beginners, older adults, people rebuilding strength after medical challenges and neighbors simply trying to stay active.

Everyone can move at an appropriate pace.

Could Mary Jo Peckham Hold Katy’s Fountain of Youth?

One of the center’s most remarkable regulars proves that staying active does not have an expiration date.

In a February 2026 profile published by Harris County Precinct 4, 101-year-old Leonard Milholland described how he continued visiting the center and working through a regular circuit of eight fitness machines.

Milholland reportedly began coming to the center when he was 75. His wife, Donna, has also used the pool while recovering from a stroke.

Their experience represents what makes Mary Jo Peckham different from a typical commercial gym. Exercise may bring people through the door, but friendships, encouragement and a sense of belonging can keep them returning.

The center serves residents at many different stages of life—from children learning to swim to older adults working to maintain their strength and independence.

Turn Your Workout Into a Katy Family Day

One of the center’s biggest advantages is everything waiting outside.

The neighboring Mary Jo Peckham Park includes two miniature-golf courses, a rebuilt multilevel playground, a fishing lake, picnic areas, exercise stations, basketball courts, a putting green and a six-hole disc-golf course.

That makes it possible for families to build an entire morning around one location.

Try this Mary Jo Peckham family challenge:

Walk one lap around the lake. Complete a supervised workout or fitness class. Take a swim if an appropriate session is available. Play a round of miniature golf. Let the children explore the playground. Finish with a picnic near the lake.

Bonus points go to the family member who completes the challenge without asking to stop for snacks before step three.

Because programs, equipment and miniature-golf access may operate under separate schedules, visitors should confirm availability before arriving.

What Should Visitors Bring?

What you need will depend on the day’s activities, but a basic Mary Jo Peckham bag might include:

Comfortable athletic clothing

Closed-toe exercise shoes

A swimsuit

Towel

Water bottle

Sunscreen

Insect repellent

A change of clothes

Any required identification or registration confirmation

A small lock if permitted for personal belongings

Visitors participating in swimming or fitness programming should follow all posted rules and staff instructions. Parents and guardians should also confirm supervision requirements before bringing children to the pool.

Mary Jo Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center Hours

The center is located at:

5597 Gardenia Lane

Katy, Texas 77493

Current operating hours listed by Harris County Precinct 4 are:

Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

These are the hours for the aquatic and fitness center. The surrounding park has a separate schedule.

Holiday hours, pool sessions, classes and temporary closures may differ from the regular operating hours.

Before visiting, call 832-927-8890 or check the official Harris County Precinct 4 schedule.

A Community Resource Worth Rediscovering

The Mary Jo Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center has served the community since the 1990s, but some Katy residents may still drive past without realizing how much is available inside.

It is a place where a child can develop confidence in the water, an adult can begin a new fitness routine and an older resident can continue building strength—all while neighbors form relationships that reach far beyond a single workout.

In a growing community where entertainment and fitness expenses can add up quickly, accessible public recreation matters.

The next time someone in your family says there is nothing to do in Katy, point them toward Gardenia Lane.

They may arrive for the pool, the gym or the playground. They may leave having discovered one of Katy’s most welcoming community spaces.