Mary Jo Peckham Park: A Fun Morning Escape in Katy

Before Katy Heats Up: Take a Morning Escape at Mary Jo Peckham Park

KATY, Texas — Before the Texas sun turns the sidewalks into skillets and your car seat into a personal sauna, Katy families have an opportunity to enjoy a simple Saturday adventure close to home.

The destination? Mary Jo Peckham Park, one of Katy’s most familiar—and still surprisingly entertaining—outdoor escapes.

Located at 5597 Gardenia Lane in Katy, the 32-acre park offers a fishing lake, walking trail, playground, miniature golf, basketball courts, picnic areas, exercise stations and a six-hole disc golf course.

In other words, there is enough to keep almost every member of the family occupied—even the one who claims they did not want to come.

The Perfect Katy Morning Challenge

Instead of spending the morning scrolling through your phone and asking, “What are we doing today?” try the Mary Jo Peckham Park Morning Challenge:

Walk one complete lap around the lake. Take a family photo near the water. Spot at least three ducks or birds. Let the children burn off some energy at the playground. Attempt a hole of miniature golf or play disc golf. Finish with breakfast, coffee or a cold drink from a nearby Katy business.

Bonus points go to anyone who catches a fish—or completes the entire challenge without hearing, “Are we leaving yet?”

The park’s paved trail extends just over one mile, making it long enough to feel productive without turning a relaxing morning into an endurance competition. Walkers, joggers and families with strollers can enjoy views of the lake while moving at their own pace.

Fishing, Fun and a Little Friendly Competition

For many Katy residents, the fishing lake is the heart of Mary Jo Peckham Park. On a quiet morning, visitors may see parents teaching children how to cast, experienced anglers waiting patiently near the water and ducks watching the entire operation with great interest.

Families should review all posted fishing regulations and current Texas fishing requirements before casting a line.

Visitors who prefer competition on dry land can explore the miniature golf area, basketball courts, putting green or six-hole disc golf course. Availability, registration requirements and program schedules may vary, so visitors should confirm details with the park before making a special trip for a particular activity.

A Park That Feels Like Katy

Mary Jo Peckham Park is more than a collection of recreational amenities. It is one of those places where different parts of Katy naturally meet.

Senior residents exercise along the trail. Parents push strollers around the lake. Children race toward the playground. Anglers search for the perfect spot, while friends gather at picnic tables to talk, eat and enjoy the outdoors.

That combination makes the park feel like a small snapshot of Katy itself: active, family-oriented, welcoming and constantly growing.

The park was named in honor of Mary Jo Hill Peckham, who was known for helping people who needed care, guidance or assistance. Harris County recognized her community service by proclaiming June 18, 1991, as Mary Jo Peckham Day.

Her name remains attached to a place where neighbors continue to gather more than three decades later.

Build a Simple Katy Park Picnic

A visit does not require an elaborate plan. Pack a small cooler with water, fruit, breakfast tacos or sandwiches, bring a blanket and choose a shaded spot near the lake.

A few useful items may include:

Sunscreen

Insect repellent

Water bottles

Comfortable walking shoes

Fishing equipment

A football, basketball or flying disc

A phone or camera for family pictures

A small bag for cleaning up afterward

Please use designated picnic areas, obey posted park rules and leave the park as clean as—or cleaner than—you found it.

Go Early and Beat the Heat

Mary Jo Peckham Park is currently listed as open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., except for specified holiday closures. The separate aquatic and fitness center maintains its own operating schedule.

Because Katy summer temperatures can climb quickly, the most comfortable time to explore the outdoor areas is often during the morning. Arriving early may also mean cooler walking conditions, calmer surroundings and additional time to enjoy the lake before the afternoon heat takes over.

Hours, programs and facility availability can change. Visitors should check the official Harris County Precinct 4 information before leaving home.

Your Katy Morning Is Waiting

Not every family outing needs tickets, reservations or a long drive across Houston.

Sometimes the best plan is also the simplest: wake up, grab some water, gather the family and rediscover a park that has been part of Katy for years.

Mary Jo Peckham Park may not be a faraway vacation destination, but for one peaceful morning, it can provide exactly the escape Katy families need.

Have a favorite memory, fishing story or family photograph from Mary Jo Peckham Park? Share it with The Katy News and tell us what makes this park special to you.