By The Katy News Staff

Published July 25, 2026

RICHMOND, Texas — An armed man who allegedly attempted to strike several people with a vehicle before barricading himself inside a Five Below store surrendered following an hours-long standoff early Saturday, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched shortly after midnight to the Five Below store along the Grand Parkway in Richmond. Authorities identified the suspect as 33-year-old Ramsey Jones.

Investigators said Jones was associated with the store as either a current or former employee. His precise employment status had not been publicly confirmed as of Saturday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office alleges that Jones attempted to hit multiple people with a vehicle in the store’s parking lot before entering the business and barricading himself inside while armed.

SWAT Team and Negotiators Respond

Members of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and trained negotiators responded to the shopping center after deputies learned that an armed person was inside the store.

Authorities secured the surrounding area while negotiators attempted to persuade Jones to surrender. The standoff continued for several hours before Jones exited the business and was taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office said the arrest was completed without incident. No injuries connected to the standoff were immediately reported by authorities.

The peaceful resolution prevented a potentially dangerous confrontation at a shopping center located near one of Fort Bend County’s busiest transportation corridors.

Suspect Faces Multiple Felony Charges

Jones has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, according to information released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities also said Jones had two outstanding warrants accusing him of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officials had not released additional details about the earlier allegations or explained how the five new charges arose.

The allegations remain under investigation. A criminal charge is an accusation, and Jones is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Information about a bond amount, initial court appearance or defense attorney was not immediately available.

Questions Remain About Events Leading to Standoff

Authorities had not publicly disclosed what may have led to the initial confrontation in the parking lot.

It was also unclear how Jones allegedly gained access to the store, how many people were present when the incident began or what type of weapon authorities believed he possessed.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is expected to continue reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses as investigators reconstruct the events preceding the standoff.

The Katy News will update this report if law-enforcement officials release additional information.