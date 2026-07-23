80,000+ Fans Demand World Cup Replay

A campaign accusing match officials of “irregularities” has exploded online following Spain’s dramatic 1-0 victory over Argentina—but signatures alone cannot overturn a World Cup result.

By The Katy News Staff

July 23, 2026

Spain lifted the World Cup trophy. Argentina received the runners-up medals. But for tens of thousands of frustrated supporters, the 2026 World Cup final is apparently not over.

An online petition calling for FIFA to order a replay of the championship match between Argentina and Spain has surged past 80,000 signatures—after initially attracting more than 60,000.

The fast-growing campaign claims controversial refereeing decisions influenced Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

But could FIFA actually erase the result and order Lionel Messi and Argentina back onto the field?

The short answer is that a replay is extremely unlikely.

Why are Argentina fans demanding a replay?

The Change.org petition was started by Argentina supporter Gisela Sánchez and questions the performance of Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić and his officiating team.

The petition alleges that key decisions unfairly affected Argentina during critical moments of the final. It asks FIFA to investigate what supporters describe as refereeing “irregularities” and ultimately order the match to be played again.

However, publicly available reports about the petition have not presented verified evidence of corruption, match manipulation or another regulatory violation that would automatically invalidate the result.

beIN Sports reported that the campaign initially surpassed 61,500 signatures. By July 23, Euronews reported that more than 80,700 people had signed it.

The number could continue rising as the petition spreads across social media.

The red card that changed the final

One of the match’s biggest turning points came when Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández received his second yellow card during second-half stoppage time.

The dismissal reduced Argentina to 10 players heading into extra time.

Fernández’s first yellow card was issued for dissent. His second followed a late challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsí. The decision left Argentina facing extra time with one fewer player against a Spanish team already controlling much of the match.

Spain finally broke through in the 106th minute when substitute Ferran Torres scored the goal that delivered the country its second men’s World Cup championship.

Argentina supporters questioning the officiating have focused much of their anger on decisions surrounding the dismissal and other calls made during the match. Nevertheless, a disputed or unpopular referee decision does not automatically provide grounds for a replay.

Did the referee cost Argentina the World Cup?

That question is fueling an increasingly heated international debate.

Argentina’s supporters can argue that Fernández’s red card changed the tactical balance before Spain scored. Playing extra time with 10 players against one of the tournament’s strongest attacking teams placed Argentina under enormous pressure.

The match statistics, however, complicate claims that the result was determined entirely by officiating.

Reuters reported that Spain recorded 20 attempts, including 12 on target, while Argentina failed to register a shot during regulation time. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez repeatedly kept his team in contention before Torres scored.

For supporters on one side, those numbers show Spain deserved the championship. For those on the other, the sending-off remains the moment that prevented Argentina from changing the match in extra time.

Can an online petition force FIFA to replay the final?

No. A petition on Change.org has no binding authority over FIFA or the official result of a World Cup match.

Even 100,000—or one million—signatures would not automatically create a formal appeal, erase Spain’s victory or require FIFA to schedule another game.

A World Cup replay would require extraordinary circumstances and action through FIFA’s formal regulatory or disciplinary process. That could involve verified evidence of a serious rules violation, ineligible participation, match manipulation or another exceptional situation affecting the validity of the match.

Disagreement with a referee’s judgment is generally not enough.

As of July 23, FIFA had not publicly indicated that it was considering a replay because of the petition.

FIFA’s investigation is about what happened after the final

FIFA has reportedly opened a separate investigation following confrontations between Argentina and Spain players after the final whistle.

That investigation concerns post-match conduct and possible disciplinary violations. It should not be confused with an investigation into the legitimacy of Spain’s victory.

The existence of a disciplinary investigation does not mean FIFA has found evidence that the match was manipulated or that the final could be replayed.

This has happened before

Online campaigns demanding major matches be replayed are nothing new.

During the 2026 tournament, more than 82,000 supporters reportedly signed another petition demanding a replay of France’s semifinal defeat against Spain. That effort did not change the result.

Following Argentina’s victory over France in the 2022 World Cup final, more than 200,000 French supporters signed a petition calling for that championship match to be replayed because of disputed officiating decisions. FIFA did not order a rematch.

Those examples demonstrate the difference between viral public pressure and a formal sporting challenge.

Why this petition is growing so quickly

This campaign is about more than one red card or one referee.

Argentina entered the final as defending world champion. The match may also have represented 39-year-old Lionel Messi’s final opportunity to win another World Cup.

The possibility that Messi’s World Cup career ended with a loss, combined with Argentina playing extra time with 10 men, created the emotional conditions for the petition to spread rapidly.

For many supporters, signing it is a way to express heartbreak, frustration and suspicion about how the final unfolded—even if there is almost no realistic path to a replay.

Will Argentina and Spain play the final again?

Barring an extraordinary and previously undisclosed development, Spain will remain the 2026 World Cup champion.

The petition can pressure FIFA to respond, encourage further public discussion and keep attention focused on the officiating. It cannot, by itself, reverse the final score.

For now, the petition continues to grow, Argentina’s supporters continue to argue—and the World Cup trophy remains with Spain.

What do you think? Should FIFA formally review the final, or should the result stand?