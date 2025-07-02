The Heritage Society Hosts a Countdown to America’s 250th with a Speaker and Wine Reception Series

HOUSTON, TX — The Heritage Society will kick off a year-long salute to the United States Semiquincentennial with a special speaker event celebrating Spain’s pivotal role in America’s fight for independence. On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 6 p.m., historian and longtime community advocate John Espinosa will illuminate the contributions of General Bernardo de Gálvez and the Spanish soldiers whose efforts helped secure freedom for the 13 colonies.

The evening will open with a wine reception and Spanish tapas in the Museum Gallery at Sa

m Houston Park at 1100 Bagby Street. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at The Heritage Society’s website or at the museum gallery entrance. This program is presented with generous support from the Summerlee Foundation.

“I grew up as a Hispanic boy in East Houston,” Espinosa said. “In school, I learned all about Paul Revere and the Boston Tea Party—but never about the Gulf Coast heroes who supplied beef to Gálvez’s army or the global strategy that drew Spain into the Revolutionary War. It’s time their story takes its rightful place in our national narrative.”

Espinosa will trace Spain’s decision to ally with France—leveraging holdings from Menorca to Louisiana—to tip the balance against Britain and will recount the bravery of Texas cattle drivers and local volunteers who sustained the Franco-American campaign.

This event inaugurates The Heritage Society’s “Countdown to July 4, 2026,” a series of talks, tours and community programs leading up to America’s 250th anniversary. Future highlights include living-history demonstrations, student-curated exhibitions and family-friendly festivals designed to honor Texas’s often-overlooked contributions to the American Revolution. For more information about the event, please visit https://www.heritagesociety.org/250th-anniversary-usa.

About The Heritage Society founded in 1954, The Heritage Society preserves and interprets Houston’s architectural and cultural heritage through historic-house tours, educational programs and special events. Nestled in Sam Houston Park, the organization operates ten restored homes dating from 1823 to 1923 and offers year-round programs that connect Texans to their past while inspiring civic pride in tomorrow’s citizens.