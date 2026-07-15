Smart home devices have transformed the way people live by making everyday tasks more efficient, convenient, and simpler. From smart speakers and video doorbells to thermostats, security cameras, lighting systems, smart TVs, and other smart home devices, IoT devices are becoming an integral part of modern households around the world.

While smart home technology makes things easier, it introduces new cybersecurity challenges, as every connected device can become a potential entry point for cybercriminals if it is not properly secured. Therefore, it is important that you learn how to build a secure smart home network.

Start with a Secure WiFi Router

Your WiFi is the foundation of your smart home network, as it connects every device on the network to the internet, making it the first and most important line of defence. Always choose a modern that supports advanced security features, including WPA3 encryption.

You should also immediately change the router’s default credentials after setting up the router, as these are widely used by attackers. Using a secure router for a smart home network creates a solid foundation for the entire smart home network.

Use a Strong and Unique WiFi Password

Your WiFi password controls who can connect to your network and access the internet. A weak password increases the risk of unauthorized users connecting to the network. Using a password that is long, unique, and difficult to guess ensures that no one can join the network without your authorization. This page can guide you on how you can change the WiFi password for your WiFi network.

Keep Router and Device Firmware Updated

Router manufacturers release firmware updates on a regularly to fix software bugs, improve performance, and patch newly discovered security vulnerabilities. Enable automatic updates for your Wi-Fi router and smart devices so that the risk of attackers exploiting known security vulnerabilities is greatly reduced. Here is how you can keep your firmware updated through the router web page.

Separate Smart Devices from Your Main Network

Through network segmentation, you can create a separate WiFi network for all of your smart home devices. Instead of connecting all smart home devices to your primary network, you can place them on a separate network.

By doing so, you limit the ability of compromised smart devices to communicate with personal computers, smartphones, or network storage devices containing sensitive information, providing an extra layer of protection.

Secure Every Smart Device Individually

You should also secure every smart device individually because the most secure router cannot fully protect devices that have poor security settings. After installing each smart device, you should review its security options carefully and make sure that you change default credentials and enable security features like two-factor authentication (2FA).

Use Reliable Smart Home Brands

Before you purchase a new device, you should research the manufacturer carefully and consider buying a device from an established company. Avoid buying cheap devices from unknown manufacturers if they lack clear security documentation or update policies, as it might do more harm than good.

“Disclosure: This article contains sponsored links provided by our clients. Sponsored articles represent the views of the submitting party. The Katy News does not endorse or verify the content or links.”