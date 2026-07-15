Embrace astronomy at the Fulshear Branch Library

In fulfilling its mission to observe, share, teach, and promote astronomy, the Fort Bend Astronomy Club will present its Astronomy on Wheels program to the public at the Fulshear Branch Library on July 23.

This will be the second time the club has hosted the program at the branch this year.

“The weather could not have been better, and the people showed up in droves,” shared one of the club’s appointed officers, Jeff Lepp, referring to the earlier March event, which was estimated to have drawn 150 people. “The residents of the Fulshear/Katy area are hungry for science, and it has been evident by the attendance of our events in that area.”

On average, this program draws crowds ranging from 50 to more than 1,200, and since 2010, more than 288 Astronomy on Wheels events have been held with more than 70,000 participants.

According to Lepp, at the last Astronomy on Wheels event at the Fulshear Branch Library, the club “had so many people show up that the library ran out of chairs, and we had standing room only […] Outside by the telescopes, it was no different. Our volunteers were kept very busy as folks started showing up even before dark.”

The Fort Bend Astronomy Club serves Fort Bend, Brazoria, Harris, and Waller counties by providing education about and exposure to astronomy, and notably, its outreach programs, such as Astronomy on Wheels, are well-received public events.

Astronomy on Wheels is a club-sponsored community education outreach program that bridges astronomy knowledge and the public. As part of this program, club members bring their own telescopes or club loaner scopes and host star parties for schools, scout groups, an occasional church or homeowners association, and, of course, libraries.

The July 23 “Astronomy on Wheels” at the Fulshear Branch Library will take place from 5–7 pm in the Meeting Room.

Patrons will learn about the science of astronomy and the mechanics of telescopes. And, after the indoor presentation, volunteers will move the program outside if the weather permits so participants can use the telescopes to gaze at the night sky.

The Fulshear Branch Library is located at 6350 GM Library Road in Fulshear. For more information, call the branch at 346-481-6800 or visit www.fortbendlibraries.gov.