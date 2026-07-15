Rep. Troy E. Nehls to Advance Water Resources Development Act of 2026, Securing Wins for Texas and Local Communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Today, during a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee markup, Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) voted “YES” to advance the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2026, bipartisan legislation that addresses critical water resources infrastructure needs across the country, including the State of Texas and the 22nd Congressional District of Texas.

“I proudly voted to pass the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2026, which invests in our nation’s infrastructure, boosts our economy, and gives the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the tools it needs to build and maintain critical infrastructure projects across the United States,” said Congressman Nehls. “This legislation delivers for the State of Texas by supporting growth through the Matagorda Ship Channel and by renewing and expanding authorities for projects in Brazoria, Fort Bend, and Galveston Counties for years to come. This bill makes the necessary investments to ensure that Texas’s infrastructure can keep up with our rapid population and economic growth. WRDA provides critical support to Texas’s ports and water infrastructure projects and helps Texas to continue to be the driving force behind our nation’s economy, and I’m proud to have supported its passage.”

Congressman Nehls’ remarks:

“The Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) has long been one of the best examples of Congress working to invest in America’s infrastructure, strengthen our economy, and ensure the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has the tools necessary to keep our waterways, ports, flood control projects, and navigation systems functioning safely and efficiently.

For Texas, this bill couldn’t come at a more important time.

The Texas Gulf Coast is one of the most economically significant regions in the United States. Our ports move hundreds of billions of dollars in commerce every year, support millions of jobs, strengthen our nation’s energy security, and serve as critical gateways for both domestic and international trade.

The Port Houston complex alone is one of the busiest ports in America, handling record volumes of cargo while serving as the backbone of our nation’s petrochemical and energy industries. Our ports are essential to the strength of both the Texas and nation economically.

That’s why I work to ensure the WRDA bill delivers meaningful results for Texas.

Reliable water supply is essential to our Nation’s economy, our manufacturers, our communities, and our future. In Texas, we understand that firsthand. Approximately 33 percent of the nation’s U.S. Army Corps water supply storage space is in Texas and is vital to meet growing water demands across the state and in my district.

Anyone who has worked with the Army Corps of Engineers knows that projects can take decades to move forward, and I know the agency is taking steps to try to speed up these timelines with their new Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork initiative. The following provisions further support that.

Section 101(b) creates a dedicated Office of Water Supply, Water Conservation, and Drought Resiliency to coordinate policy, improve communication with local partners, like the Brazos River Authority in my district, and help ensure the Corps fully implements the important water supply authorities Congress enacted in Subtitle B of WRDA 2024.

Section 132 reinforces the need to maximize the use of existing authorities while explicitly recognizing municipal, industrial, and agricultural water supply, water conservation, and drought resiliency along the Corps’ other missions.

Together, these sections help turn this committee’s vision of WRDA 2024 into real action for our communities. They elevate water supply and the national conservation, make the Corps a better partner to communities across the country, and ensure we’re using every available tool to strengthen American prosperity.

I was proud to also secure several important priorities in this WRDA legislation. The bill directs the Army Corps of Engineers to expedite the feasibility study for the Matagorda Ship Channel, helping ensure the Port of Port Lavaca-Point Comfort can support continued commercial growth. It also clarifies Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund allocations to better ensure donor and energy transfer ports, including many in Texas, receive a fair return on the funds they generate.

The legislation further requires a comprehensive study of the nation’s inland and intercoastal waterways, establishes a new Office of Inland Navigation Construction Management to improve project delivery, and encourages more efficient multi-year contracting priorities.

It also reauthorizes key Corps Civil Works authorities through 2030 and provides new environmental infrastructure authority for Brazoria, Fort Bend, and Galveston counties, while increasing existing authority for Amarillo to strengthen critical water infrastructure across Texas.

Mr. Chairman, Texas continues to lead the nation in population growth, energy production, manufacturing, exports, international commerce. Our infrastructure must keep pace with that success.

This WRDA bill makes smart investments that will strengthen navigation, improve project delivery, support economic growth, and ensure our ports and waterways remain globally competitive for decades to come.

I appreciate the collaborative work that went into this legislation, and I look forward to supporting its passage.”