Seven Lakes High School Student Medals in USA Biolympiad National Finals at Harvard

McLean, Va. (July 7, 2026) – The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces that Malachi Dawson, Seven Lakes High School, Katy, Texas, a high school biology scholar, has earned a bronze medal at the USA Biolympiad (USABO) National Finals held at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, from June 21 to July 2, 2026. 12,808 students from 47 U.S. schools in 46 states and 35 international schools registered in the nationwide high school competition. He is one of four bronze medalists.

“CEE is proud of the USABO finalists who are future leaders in bio-based careers,” said Joann DiGennaro, President of CEE.

During the 10 days of the USABO National Finals, students participated in intensive theoretical and practical tutorials. The high school students studied with leading U.S. biologists in the fields of cellular & molecular biology, plant anatomy & physiology, animal anatomy & physiology, genetics & evolution, ecology, ethology, and biosystematics. The young scholars were mentored by Kathy Frame, USABO Director, and Logan McCarty, Associate Dean for Science Undergraduate Education, Harvard University. The four gold medalists from USABO’s National Finals will represent the United States at the 37th International Biology Olympiad (IBO), a worldwide competition involving student teams from 78 countries. It will be hosted July 12-19 in Vilnius, Lithuania.