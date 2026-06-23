A New Chapter for “The Luckiest Spot in Texas”: Naskila Casino Breaks Ground on Naskila Casino Resort

10-year anniversary ushers in a new era with expanded gaming, a resort casino vision and continued investment in economic and community opportunity

Livingston, Texas – The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas and Naskila Casino today marked its next phase of growth with the groundbreaking of the future Naskila Casino Resort in Leggett, Texas. The milestone reflects the continued momentum of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas as it celebrates its 10-year anniversary and advances its vision for economic and community investment.

The groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, June 18, brought together the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas, Naskila Casino leadership, community members, project partners and distinguished guests to commemorate the start of construction on the future Naskila Casino Resort. The program featured traditional cultural elements, including an opening Flag Song performed by Tribal Singers, a musical prelude and an invocation offered by the Tribal Princess and Jr. Tribal Princess, followed by remarks from Principal Chief Mikko Kanicu Donnis Battise, Tribal Council Vice-Chairwoman Nita Battise, Second Chief Mikko Istimatokla Maanaatiika Herbert Johnson Jr., Tribal Council Chairman Ricky Sylestine, Naskila Casino General Manager, Keith Sherer, and project partners representing Yates Construction, JCJ Architecture and the Owner’s Representative team. Speakers reflected on Naskila Casino’s history, economic and community impact, the project overview and future vision before concluding with a ceremonial turning of the dirt.

A New Destination in the Making: Naskila Casino Resort

The future Naskila Casino Resort will span 95 acres on Alabama-Coushatta Tribal land at 10450 US-59, Livingston, Texas 77351, and will be developed in phases. When completed, the approximately 685,000-square-foot resort casino will feature an expansive gaming floor, a 366-room hotel, entertainment amenities, various dining options, a resort-style pool complex, and event and conference space. Opening in late 2028, guests can look forward to the following exciting amenities in the first phase:

Approximately 3,400 electronic bingo machines.

Dedicated non-smoking, smoking, and high-limit VIP casino areas.

A variety of restaurants, bars, lounges, and food hall concepts.

Approximately 35,000 square feet of flexible event and conference space, including a grand ballroom that can accommodate 1,000 guests and designed to attract conferences, special events and group gatherings from across the region.

This initial phase represents the first step in bringing the Tribe’s long-term vision to life, establishing the foundation for a premier destination experience while creating economic opportunities for the community. As development progresses, additional phases and amenities will be announced, allowing the casino resort to evolve in response to guest demand and future growth opportunities.

“Today marks an important milestone in Naskila’s journey and the future of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe,” said Keith Sherer, General Manager, Naskila Casino. “What began as a vision has grown into a significant economic driver for East Texas, and this next phase allows us to build on that momentum. Naskila Casino Resort will create new opportunities, attract visitors from across the region and deliver lasting benefits for the Tribe, our employees, and surrounding communities for generations to come.

Built by Industry Leaders

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe and Naskila Casino have assembled an experienced team of nationally recognized industry leaders to bring the vision for Naskila Casino Resort to life. Leading the project’s design is JCJ Architecture, an award-winning firm with decades of experience creating some of the most successful gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations in North America. JCJ has partnered with Tribal Nations across the country and has designed landmark properties that seamlessly blend guest experience, operational excellence and community values.

Construction of the resort will be led by Yates Construction, one of the nation’s premier builders and a company consistently recognized among the top commercial construction firms in the United States. With more than six decades of experience delivering large scale hospitality, entertainment and commercial projects, Yates brings the expertise, resources and proven track record necessary to execute a project of this scale.

Together, JCJ Architecture and Yates Construction represent a powerful partnership that will help ensure Naskila Casino Resort is built to the highest standards while positioning the destination as a premier entertainment and hospitality venue for the region.

A Decade of Growth and Impact

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas opened Naskila Casino in Livingston, Texas, in 2016. Over the past decade, Naskila has grown into a recognized regional destination known for its gaming excitement, hospitality and guest-centered entertainment experience. Naskila Casino also operates Ischoopa Travel Center, offering guests convenient access to fuel, travel essentials and an additional gaming experience. Together, Naskila Casino and Ischoopa Travel Center support the Tribe’s long-term economic development and contribute to the broader Deep East Texas community.

According to a recent study commissioned by the Texas Forest Country Partnership, Naskila Casino generates an annual economic impact of $251.7 million, reinforcing its role as a major economic driver in East Texas. The casino has created more than 1,000 permanent local jobs and continues to support businesses throughout the region through its purchasing power. Each year, Naskila Casino procures tens of millions of dollars in goods and services to support its operations, including more than $8 million from vendors in Polk County alone. The future Naskila Casino Resort is expected to build on that momentum, creating additional jobs, attracting new visitors and generating new economic opportunities for the Tribe and surrounding communities.

More Ways to Play: Introducing Naskila Casino Leggett

As part of this next phase, Naskila Casino will expand and open Naskila Casino Leggett, a new temporary gaming experience located on the future site of the planned development. Set to open later this summer, this new 24-hour gaming facility will feature 300 electronic bingo machines, dedicated smoking and non-smoking areas, a 24-hour dining venue offering quick and convenient bites, the Seven Feathers Players Club, and more, bringing guests even more entertainment options to enjoy while expanding access to the gaming experience currently enjoyed in Livingston.

Looking Ahead: The Luck Continues

As the Tribe celebrates 10 years of Naskila Casino, a series of events, promotions and community-focused initiatives will take place throughout the year, inviting visitors to experience even more of what has made Naskila known as “The Luckiest Spot in Texas.” Visitors can visit www.naskila.com and join the mailing list for exclusive offers, the latest news and developments, and more.