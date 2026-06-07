Texas Food Truck Owners Can Now Apply for New Statewide License Ahead of July 1 Deadline

KATY, Texas — Food truck owners and other mobile food vendors across Texas can now begin applying for a new statewide license that will replace many local permitting requirements beginning July 1, 2026.

The change comes as part of House Bill 2844, a Texas law designed to simplify regulations for mobile food businesses by creating a single state-issued license through the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Under the new system, vendors will no longer need to obtain separate food permits from multiple cities and counties to operate across Texas. Instead, a single state license will allow approved food trucks and mobile food vendors to conduct business throughout the state.

Supporters of the legislation say the new licensing process will reduce costs, eliminate duplicate inspections, and make it easier for food truck operators to expand their businesses across Texas without navigating different permitting systems in every city they serve.

Current vendors with active local permits may continue operating while their state license application is being processed. New vendors, however, must receive approval before beginning operations.

While the state will oversee food safety licensing, local governments will continue to enforce zoning regulations, fire code requirements, traffic rules, and restrictions on where food trucks may operate.

The statewide licensing requirement officially takes effect on July 1, 2026.

How to Apply

Food truck owners and mobile food vendors can apply for the new statewide license through the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Application Information:

https://www.dshs.texas.gov/retail-food-establishments/mobile-food-vendors

Online Licensing Portal:

https://vo.ras.dshs.state.tx.us/datamart/login.do

Vendors are encouraged to review the requirements and submit their applications as soon as possible to ensure compliance before the statewide licensing deadline takes effect.

As Texas continues to streamline regulations for small businesses, food truck operators across the state may soon find it easier than ever to serve customers in multiple communities while maintaining consistent food safety standards.

For food truck owners in Katy and the surrounding region, now may be the time to begin preparing for the transition.