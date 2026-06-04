Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir announces 2026-2027 lineup for 32nd season titled Journeys

Season subscriptions now on sale with new, exciting works and guest conductors

HOUSTON – The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir announces its 32nd season, Journeys, featuring ambitious choral programs that dazzle in their virtuosity and variety. Season subscriptions are now on sale at www.houstonchamberchoir.org, with single tickets available on August 10. The season features six subscription concert events and a free community concert.

Four outstanding conductors from near and far — Houston’s own Keith Lathrom; Voces 8 Artistic Director, Barnaby Smith; internationally acclaimed Jason Max Ferdinand; and Houston Chamber Choir Artistic Director, Betsy Cook Weber — take the podium as tour guides, leading audiences through desert-island pillars of the repertoire and newly composed musical landscapes.

“Our season promises the depth, beauty, and choral excellence that the public has come to expect of the Houston Chamber Choir,” says Weber. “It’s such a thrill to have guest conductors of the highest caliber joining us, along with members of the Houston Symphony, Mercury Chamber Orchestra, and Houston Chamber Choir Youth Chorus. Artistic collaborations such as these make us all better artists.”

THE SUBSCRIPTION SERIES

Spirit Moving Over Chaos

Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

3471 Westheimer Road; Houston, TX 77027

With the Houston Chamber Choir Youth Chorus and members of the Houston Symphony

Betsy Cook Weber, conductor

The new season’s “Journey” begins with Houstonian David Ashley White’s haunting and beautiful Spirit Moving Over Chaos and leads into a single movement of Tarik O’Regan’s The Ecstasies Above. Also featured are George Frideric Handel’s ambitious Dixit Dominus and Samuel Barber’s Agnus Dei with the newly formed Houston Chamber Choir Youth Chorus, closing with The Promised Land by British composer Ken Burton.

Path of Miracles

Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

South Main Baptist Church

4100 Main Street; Houston, TX 77002

Keith Lathrom, guest conductor

Few works in the choral repertoire so vividly chart the experience of a journey as Path of Miracles by Joby Talbot. This monumental composition, written in 2005 for 17 unaccompanied voices, follows the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage through a tapestry of texts in seven languages, compiled and written by Robert Dickinson. Conducted by Keith Lathrom, this work immerses audiences in a journey of endurance, wonder, and renewal, capturing the pilgrim’s path from physical trial to spiritual transcendence.

The Holly and the Ivy: Carols from the British Isles

Betsy Cook Weber and Jay Besch, conductors

Friday, December 4, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Church

2216 Avenue H; Galveston, Texas 77550

Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 2:30 pm

Trinity Episcopal Church

1015 Holman St.; Houston, Texas 77004

With Segundo Barrio Children’s Chorus, Jorge Garza, conductor

Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 3:30 pm

The Cathedral of Our Lady of Walsingham

7809 Shady Villa Lane; Houston, Texas 77055

In the season of Advent, the Houston Chamber Choir explores three of the Houston area’s most beautiful and historic churches. All were conceived and built in the Anglican style, thus the focus on Christmas music from the British Isles.

Trinity Episcopal in Galveston was founded in 1841 and completed in its current Gothic Revival style in 1857. Having survived Civil War skirmishes, the 1900 Storm, and island grade-raising, the historic church remains a cornerstone of Galveston.

Trinity Episcopal Church in Houston was founded in 1893 as a mission of Christ Church in the Fairground Addition (now Midtown). Over the course of a century, it grew into one of the largest parishes in the Episcopal Church, with five of its rectors eventually becoming bishops.

Established in 1984, Our Lady of Walsingham serves as the cathedral for the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter. It is renowned for its beautiful Neo-Gothic architecture.

Hear the Future (Free Admission)

Saturday, January 23, 2027, at 6 p.m.

Westbury Baptist Church

10425 Hillcroft St., Houston, TX 77096

Mitchell Intermediate School, Beckendorff Junior High School, Klein Cain High School, Armonía Collegiate Singers, and the Houston Chamber Choir.

The Houston Chamber Choir’s Hear the Future Master Classes and Concert is one of the Choir’s most important initiatives, allowing choral music lovers to enjoy this art form at its finest in a beautiful acoustic setting. The public is invited to attend both the class and the concert— a free feast for the ears.

Toward Paradise

Saturday, February 20, 2027, at 7:30 p.m.

South Main Baptist Church

4100 Main St., Houston, TX 77002

Barnaby Smith, guest conductor

Artistic Director and Co-Founder, Voces8

The essence of Barnaby Smith’s musical life is the unaccompanied human voice. Inspired by the sound world of VOCES8 and his Decca release Shall We Gather, this program explores the sacred choral tradition. Centered on Frank Martin’s extraordinary “Mass for Double Choir” — one of the most powerful a cappella works of the 20th century — the evening unfolds as a sequence of reflections, with movements of the Mass interwoven with music spanning five centuries.

Membra Jesu nostri

Sunday, April 4, at 2:30 p.m.

Trinity Downtown

800 Houston Avenue; Houston, TX 77007

Betsy Cook Weber, conductor

With members of Mercury Chamber Orchestra

Trinity Lutheran is the administrative and rehearsal home for Houston Chamber Choir. The centerpiece of the concert is Lutheran composer Dietrich Buxtehude’s 1680 Membra Jesu nostri, a cycle of seven sacred cantatas, each of which venerates a different part of the crucified Christ’s body. For this historic work, considered the first German oratorio, the Choir collaborates with players from Mercury Chamber Orchestra, one of the city’s early music specialist ensembles.

Journey

Saturday, June 5, 2027, at 7:30 p.m.

South Main Baptist Church

4100 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Jason Max Ferdinand, guest conductor

Guest conductor Jason Max Ferdinand closes the 2026–27 season with a program that reflects the season’s theme, taking listeners on a musical journey through time through choral works spanning several periods. Featuring familiar voices and lesser-known composers and arrangers, the repertoire offers a rich, connected exploration of sound and expression, with each piece contributing a distinct perspective.

ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES TO HEAR THE HOUSTON CHAMBER CHOIR

Rachmaninoff Spring with the Houston Symphony and Chorus

Juraj Valčuha, conductor

October 2, 3, 4, 2026

Jones Hall

615 Louisiana St.; Houston, TX 77002

https://houstonsymphony.org/performance/rachmaninoff-festival-rachmaninoffs-second-symphony/

Monteverdi; Vespro Beata Bello Virgine with Mercury Chamber Orchestra

Antoine Plante, conductor

May 15, 2027

Wortham Theater Center

501 Texas Avenue; Houston, TX 77002

https://www.mercuryhouston.org/2026-2027-season-preview#dt7

Subscription pricing: $249 for six concerts. www.houstonchamberchoir.org/

Single ticket pricing: Regular – $50; Senior/Veteran/Active Military – $45; Music Educator – $25; Student – $10. Group discount rates are also available.

Photo credit: Jeff Grass Photography

Courtesy Jason Max Ferdinand

Courtesy VOCES8

Courtesy Keith Lathrom