Child Advocates of Fort Bend to Host MOU Signing Ceremony for Fort Bend County Child Sex Trafficking Care Coordination

Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) hosted the official signing ceremony for the Fort Bend County Child Sex Trafficking (CST) Care Coordination Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. at Child Advocates of Fort Bend. Community leaders, partner agencies, and stakeholders gathered to formally sign the MOU and recognize the collaborative commitment to protecting vulnerable children throughout Fort Bend County. The signing ceremony marks a significant milestone in Fort Bend County’s collaborative response to child sex trafficking and formalizes the countywide partnership dedicated to identifying, supporting, and coordinating services for child survivors of trafficking and exploitation.

The Texas Office of The Governor designated Child Advocates of Fort Bend as the Fort Bend County CST Care Coordinator leading a multidisciplinary team of partners from law enforcement, child welfare, prosecution, medical and behavioral health providers, advocacy organizations, and community agencies. Under the leadership of Child Advocates of Fort Bend, these community partners have worked together to develop a coordinated, trauma-informed response model designed to provide comprehensive wraparound services, including advocacy, crisis response, forensic interviews, mental health referrals, medical coordination, family support, and ongoing care coordination for youth identified as at risk or confirmed victims of trafficking.

The timing of this collaborative is relevant for Houston and the surrounding counties with the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching. The World Cup represents a massive global event that heightens both the risks of human trafficking and the proactive measures taken to combat it. Because major international sporting events attract huge influxes of travelers, both sex and labor trafficking are major concerns. The Fort Bend County CST Care Coordination Team’s collaborative effort will establish shared protocols and response practices to improve outcomes for children and families impacted by trafficking.

“Large international events like the World Cup can create increased opportunities for traffickers to target vulnerable youth through social media, employment offers, and online interactions,” stated Child Advocates of Fort Bend CEO Ruthanne Mefford. “Our message to parents is stay engaged. Know who your children are communicating with online, discuss travel and event safety, monitor changes in behavior, and maintain open conversations about healthy relationships and personal boundaries. Prevention starts with awareness, communication, and trusted connections between children and the adults who care for them. The strongest protective factor for children is having trusted adults who listen, stay engaged, and create safe spaces for honest conversations.”

Seated (L to R) are: CAFB Chief Program Officer Metoyer Martin, CAFB Chief Executive Officer Ruthanne Mefford, and Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton. Standing (L to R) are: Strategic Intervention’s Lead for the Child Sex Trafficking Team of Texas Governor’s Office Jessica Hess, CAFB Lead Criminal Court Advocate Renee Johnson, Fort Bend County Assistant County Attorney Chief of the Child Abuse Division Chris McDaniel, Chief Operating Officer of Texas Forensic Nurse Examiners Brookley Del Bosque, Fort Bend County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson, Regional Director Common Threads BCFS Jennifer Jefferson, Executive Director of Parks Youth Ranch Jada Bratton, CAFB CASA Program Director Aly Ferrante, Task Force Director of the Fort Bend Anti-Trafficking Collective Rhonda Kuykendall, CAFB CAC Program Services Director Kristy Gutierrez, Richmond Police Chief Jeff Craig, LCISD Police Department Lt. Lesley Vaught, LCISD Police Department Sgt. Karla Eisenberg, Missouri City Police Lt. Adam Santos, Juvenile Probation Chief Kyle Dobbs, DFPS Regional Director Jarita Wharton, FBISD Police Department Child Abuse Investigator Lora Bradshaw, Lead Advocate Unbound NOW Paola Rabago, Missouri City Police Captain Tracy Cox, and DA Investigator Fort Bend Human Trafficking Division Khourey Hilliard.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by Strengthening the Voice of the Child, Healing the Hurt, and Breaking the Cycle of abuse and neglect for children and their families in Fort Bend and surrounding counties. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 27,000 children since opening its doors in 1991.