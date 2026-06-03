2026 RICHMOND STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS WITH MAYOR BECKY HAAS

(RICHMOND, TEXAS) Richmond business owners and residents are invited to join Mayor Becky Haas at the Central Fort Bend Chamber’s annual State of the City Richmond on June 11, 2026. The luncheon will be held at Safari Texas Ranch located at 11627 FM 144 Rd, Richmond, TX 77407 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. Mayor Haas will discuss the city’s major initiatives and how they positively impact Richmond businesses, residents, and city programs.

This year’s State of the City luncheon is presented by Kevin Patton State Farm. Gold Sponsors include GFL Environmental Inc. and Kelsey-Seybold Clinic.

Reservations must be made by Tuesday, June 9. Tickets for Chamber members are $60 and tickets for the prospective members are $120. Tables of 8 for Chamber Members are available for $825 and tables for prospective members are $1650. Please contact Desirae Cavender at dcavender@cfbca.org or 281-342-5464 for questions or to make your reservations.

The proceeds from the event will help the Central Fort Bend Chamber uphold their mission to cultivate community connections, advocate for business and facilitate growth. For more information regarding the Chamber and its programs, you can visit the Central Fort Bend Chamber website at www.cfbca.org or call 281-342-5464.