229 iSchool High Seniors Earn More Than $7 Million in Scholarships During College Decision Day Celebration

HOUSTON, Texas – Students from Houston-area iSchool High campuses came together earlier this month to celebrate their futures during College Decision Day, marking an exciting milestone for the Class of 2026. Seniors from iSchool High – Creekside, Atascocita, University Park, and The Woodlands proudly announced their postsecondary plans alongside classmates, families, teachers, and staff.

This year’s graduating class achieved a remarkable milestone, with 229 seniors collectively earning more than seven million in scholarship offers — an increase of more than two million compared to last year’s graduating class, which earned nearly five million in scholarships. The achievement reflects the students’ academic excellence, perseverance, and commitment to preparing for their futures.

Students committed to a variety of colleges and universities across Texas and beyond, including the Georgia Institute of Technology, the Colorado School of Mines, Rice University, and the University of Chicago.

“College Decision Day is one of the most rewarding events of the year because it gives us the opportunity to celebrate the hard work, resilience, and determination of our students,” said Regional Director Luis Pratts. “Watching our seniors proudly share their future plans is a reminder of the incredible potential they each have to succeed and make an impact in their communities.”

The event highlighted the opportunities available through iSchool High’s early college model, which allows students to earn college credit while completing high school. Many graduates leave iSchool High already well on their way toward earning a college degree — and in some cases, having already earned one.

Faculty and staff cheered students on throughout the event, recognizing not only their academic accomplishments but also the growth and perseverance they demonstrated throughout their high school journeys. Underclassmen also had the opportunity to witness the celebration, providing inspiration as they plan for their own futures.

For more information about iSchool High or to enroll, please visit ischoolhigh.com.

About iSchool High

iSchool High is part of a network of tuition-free public charter schools offering a college-preparatory, mastery-based program. Students learn at their own pace while developing the academic and character skills needed for college and beyond. To learn more, visit ischoolhigh.com.