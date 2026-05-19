Service Rooted in Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari’s Vision Flourishes in Texas!

On May 17th ,2026, Texas State residents joined hands as dedicated volunteers of the global non-profit organization Dr. Shri. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP), undertaking an Adopt-A-Highway cleanup drive in collaboration with the Texas Department of Transportation at FM 361/FM 1994 upto Seiler Rd, Needville, Texas 77461. This cleanliness drive by DSNDP drew eight volunteers at Fort Bend County who collected 10 big size bags of trash resulting in collection of around 150 pounds of waste.

In alignment with the motto “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The world is one family), DSNDP aims to foster a brighter future by advocating for cleanliness drives in collaboration with the US government by undertaking nationwide cleanliness drives since July 2022. These activities are executed under the guidance of the founders of the organization Dr. Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari.

Earlier in Texas, the organization also carried out 69 cleanliness activities that includes Adopt-a Road, Adopt-a-Highway, Storm Drain marking etc. across 9 cities involving a total of 694 volunteers who collected 403 bags of waste resulting in approx. 6045 pounds of trash. The organization has undertaken 3 programs involving 37 volunteers who worked for 74 hours for planting and conserving 231 trees by far.

Within the North America continent, DSNDP continues to collaborate with 19 states and 80 cities across the United States for nationwide cleanliness drives including 27 different programs such as Adopt-Highway/Park/Beach/ Street/ River etc. During these cleanliness drives, DSNDP has successfully engaged 4529 volunteers, actively collecting 68145 pounds of trash, resulting in significant cost savings for the government. The organization has received accolades from various state and county governments in the form of 67 certificates and 97 signboards within the nation.

The organization is actively involved in tree plantation and conservation across 15 states and 39 cities within the US. DSNDP also leads health initiatives such as the Women’s Cancer Awareness Conference that was successfully hosted in 2023 and numerous blood/ plasma donation drives in Canada and the United States in recent years. DSNDP organized large-scale environmental initiatives in 2024 to celebrate Earth Day. In 2025, DSNDP marked the milestone of 500 Green Initiatives across the United States and Canada, uniting over 300 volunteers who collected nearly 2400 pounds of trash, further advancing efforts in environmental conservation. For more information, please visit https://www.dsndp.com