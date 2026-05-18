Katy Vibes Announces “Katy Idol” Talent Competition Launched on April 1, Brings a New Weekly Spotlight to Local Performers

KATY, TX — Katy Vibes, a restaurant, bar, and live entertainment destination in Katy, Texas, is proud to announce the launch of Katy Idol, a new local talent competition created to spotlight area performers and give the community a fresh reason to gather each weekend.

Katy Idol began Saturday, April 1, and takes place every Saturday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Katy Vibes. The competition is designed for singers and performers who want a fun, high-energy stage to showcase their talent in front of a live audience.

“Katy is full of talent, and Katy Vibes is committed to being a place where that talent can be seen, supported, and celebrated,” said Adam, Owner of Katy Vibes. “Katy Idol is about community, entertainment, and creating an experience that makes people proud to be local.”

How to Apply

Performers can apply by email at info@katyvibes.com. No headshot is required. Additional participation details will be provided upon submission.

A Full Weekly Entertainment Lineup

Katy Vibes is known for creating a consistent, high-quality entertainment schedule for the community. In addition to Katy Idol, guests can enjoy:

Karaoke every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday

Line dancing classes every Thursday

Live bands on Saturdays and Sundays

A comedy show once a month on Sundays

And what many guests call the best live crawfish in town

With a steady mix of music, dancing, comedy, and crowd-favorite food specials, Katy Vibes continues to build momentum as a go-to venue for weekend fun, celebrations, and memorable nights out.

Event Location

Katy Vibes

24757 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX 77494

Phone: (832) 437-2807

About Katy Vibes

Katy Vibes is a restaurant, bar, and live entertainment venue in Katy, Texas, featuring a rotating calendar of events—including live bands, karaoke, line dancing, comedy, and seasonal favorites—built to bring the community together through great food and unforgettable vibes.