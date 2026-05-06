Katy ISD Announces 2025-2026 Volunteers of the Year

Honoring the Impact of Community Volunteers Across the District

(Katy, Texas) – Katy ISD’s Partners in Education department hosted its annual Volunteer Celebration on May 1 as part of the district’s Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS) program, recognizing the dedication and service of volunteers who support students, staff, and campuses across the district.

This year’s event celebrated the contributions of over 25,000 volunteers who help open the door to new possibilities for students, staff, and the community. Katy ISD continues to lead the state as the largest public school volunteer program in Texas, reflecting a strong culture of engagement and partnership.

Attendees enjoyed a dynamic program showcasing student talent from across the district, including performances by the Cinco Ranch High School Drumline, Katy ISD High School Cheerleaders and Mascots, the cast of Katy High School Theatre’s Newsies, Jordan High School Warrior Choir, and the Katy ISD Elite Jazz Ensemble. The event also featured keynote speaker Anne Neeson, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of the Memorial Hermann Foundation.

A highlight of the event was the announcement of each campus’s Volunteer of the Year. Campus leaders shared reflections on the meaningful role volunteers play in supporting student success and enriching the school experience. Presenters included Tamika Holdman from Cross Elementary and Jia Paek from Rylander Elementary; Grant Smith from Beckendorff Junior High and Kaye Williams from Cinco Ranch High School; and Debbie Barker from Pattison Elementary and Dr. Yvette Sylvan from Franz Elementary.

The following individuals were recognized for their outstanding service and dedication: Adams Junior High: Laura Jarrett; Alexander Elementary: Euijeung Kim; Bear Creek Elementary: Roseanne and Brian Ash; Beck Junior High: JP Pfeifer; Beckendorff Junior High: Sharon Kelly; Bethke Elementary: James and Georgia Strickland; Boudny Elementary: Mayra Elias; Bryant Elementary: Tiffany Redner; Campbell Elementary: Sarah Lizana; Cardiff Junior High: Stephanie Casiano; Cimarron Elementary: Elizabeth Gail McKinley; Cinco Ranch High School: Leslie Cernosek; Cinco Ranch Junior High: Summer El Badrawi; Creech Elementary: Jamie Uhl; Cross Elementary: Chi Walle; Davidson Elementary: Yasmin Cardenas; Exley Elementary: Aime Weiss; Faldyn Elementary: Serena Fernandez; Fielder Elementary: Aimée Pogue; Franz Elementary: Marjorie Urbina; Freeman High School: Rekea Lewis; Golbow Elementary: Iris Bonilla; Griffin Elementary: Kendra Nguyen; Haskett Junior High: Rebekka Fincher; Hayes Elementary: Atina Wolever; Holland Elementary: Christina Francis Gilbert; Hutsell Elementary: Margarita Bhattacharya; Jenks Elementary: Melissa Gaytan; Jordan High School: Jana Debow; Katy Elementary: Gary Kurtz; Katy High School: Shannon Nemic; Katy Junior High: Dawn Goodwin; Kilpatrick Elementary: Andrea Schawe; King Elementary: Brittany Cortinas; Leonard Elementary: Alejandra Chavez; Mayde Creek Elementary: Anna Valishvili; Mayde Creek High School: Jennifer Valencia; Mayde Creek Junior High: Jorge Sanchez; McDonald Junior High: Denise Cupit; McElwain Elementary: Beth Vedros; McMeans Junior High: Nicole Williams; McRoberts Elementary: Hanai Orozco; Memorial Parkway Elementary: Maria Lopez-Henriquez; Memorial Parkway Junior High: Dustin Jones; Morton Ranch Elementary: Chanetria Woodard; Morton Ranch High School: April Ng; Morton Ranch Junior High: Alicia Hughes; Nelson Junior High: Zoey Marco; Nottingham Country Elementary: Malissa Bateman; Paetow High School: Pricilla Thornton; Pattison Elementary: Liz Powell; Randolph Elementary: Kimberly Wilhelm; Rhoads Elementary: Juan Camargo; Robertson Elementary: Marquetta Wines; Rylander Elementary: Paul Dickens; Schmalz Elementary: Dulce Higareda; Seven Lakes High School: Lannie Christensen; Seven Lakes Junior High: Lisette McPherson; Shafer Elementary: Jennifer Cross; Stanley Elementary: Holly Bradley; Stephens Elementary: Colton Doucet; Stockdick Junior High: Mirta Gray; Sundown Elementary: Evelyn Perez; Taylor High School: Carrie Gore; Tays Junior High: Christie Goolsby; Tompkins High School: Juliane Henneberger; West Memorial Elementary: Kaitlyn Cole; West Memorial Junior High: Dianne Corn; Williams Elementary: David Dinh; Wilson Elementary: Jeannette Gomez; Winborn Elementary: Emmie Weil; Wolfe Elementary: Anna Bulliner; Wolman Elementary: Stephanie Risinger; WoodCreek Elementary: Kathleen Groover; WoodCreek Junior High: Kasey Meadows; Youngblood Elementary: Cheyanne Albright.

Katy ISD Partners in Education opens the door to lasting school and community relationships that positively impact students and the staff who lead them.

Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS) aligns district volunteer groups as they serve, support, and celebrate Katy ISD students and staff.