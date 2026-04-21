New memoir ‘Fragile’ tells a true story of survival, faith, and the search for love

This book reveals how childhood trauma and emotional neglect can be transformed into healing, forgiveness and hope

HOUSTON, Texas – Penny Casey, in her debut memoir titled “Fragile” (published by WestBow Press), presents an unfiltered account that examines the long-term impact of growing up in an abusive and emotionally barren home — and the arduous journey toward healing, forgiveness, and faith that followed.

The book tells the true story of a woman raised in an environment shaped by fear, anger and emotional neglect. As a child, Casey learned to survive rather than feel. As an adult, she struggled with relationships, identity and faith, carrying wounds she did not yet understand. “Fragile” explores the damaging effects of emotional, psychological, and physical abuse at the hands of both parents, the scars such trauma leaves well into adulthood, and the long, painful road toward gaining self-worth and understanding God.

Structured around four central influences — her mother, her father, the church, and God — the memoir traces Casey’s struggle to reconcile the hypocrisy she witnessed in religious spaces with the loving God she ultimately came to know. Along the way, she challenges commonly held beliefs about forgiveness, revealing that healing does not require forgetting, excusing harm, or remaining vulnerable to abuse.

“Fragile” will resonate with those who grew up in dysfunctional families, struggle with trust or emotional attachment, or feel conflicted about faith because of past experiences. As conversations around mental health, trauma and spiritual identity continue to gain visibility, this book offers a personal, grounded account that many will recognize in their own lives.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from her writing, Casey answered, “Keep pushing through the difficulties and pain. There is peace and joy once you get through the difficulties. It really is worth hanging in there.”

“Fragile”

By Penny Casey

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 86 pages | ISBN 9798385069255

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 86 pages | ISBN 9798385069231

E-Book | 86 pages | ISBN 9798385069248

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble