Port Lavaca Resident Claims $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

AUSTIN — A Port Lavaca resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Power 20s. The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven 36505H, located at 1800 State Highway 35 S. (Suite A), in Port Lavaca. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

For selling the prize winning ticket, the retailer may be eligible for a $10,000 bonus under the Texas Lottery’s Retailer Bonus Program.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Power 20s offers more than $91.7 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.61, including break-even prizes.

About the Texas Lottery

The Texas Lottery’s functions and activities are administered by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), the state agency responsible for licensing and regulating a broad range of professions, occupations and industries in Texas. Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated more than $42.4 billion in revenue for the state and distributed more than $96.6 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $36.3 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $296.3 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. Must be 18 or older to purchase a ticket or enter a promotional second-chance drawing. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.