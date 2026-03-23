Air Canada Jet Collides With Fire Truck at LaGuardia Airport, Killing Two

A tragic aviation accident unfolded at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night when an Air Canada Express jet collided with a fire truck on the runway, leaving two pilots dead and dozens injured.

The aircraft, a Bombardier CRJ-900 operated by Jazz Aviation on behalf of Air Canada Express, was arriving from Montreal with 72 passengers and four crew members on board when the collision occurred shortly before midnight.

Fatal Impact on Landing

According to officials, the jet struck a Port Authority fire truck that was responding to a separate emergency on the airfield. The impact caused severe damage to the front of the aircraft, including the cockpit area. Both the pilot and co-pilot were killed in the crash.

More than 40 passengers, crew members, and emergency personnel were taken to hospitals, with several suffering serious injuries. Two firefighters aboard the truck were also injured but are expected to survive.

Chaos and Confusion Before Collision

Early reports and air traffic control audio suggest confusion in the moments leading up to the crash. Controllers were heard urgently warning the fire truck to stop as the aircraft approached the runway.

One controller reportedly admitted shortly after the incident, “I messed up,” highlighting the complexity and potential breakdown in coordination between ground vehicles and incoming aircraft.

Airport Shutdown and Investigation

The collision forced the immediate closure of LaGuardia Airport, disrupting flights and stranding passengers. Operations resumed later, but delays and cancellations continued throughout the day.

Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have launched a full investigation. Officials are expected to review cockpit voice recordings, air traffic communications, and ground movement procedures to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Renewed Focus on Runway Safety

The incident has raised renewed concerns about runway safety and coordination between aircraft and emergency vehicles. Aviation experts note that runway incursions—where aircraft and ground vehicles occupy the same space—remain a critical risk in busy airports.

As the investigation continues, authorities and industry leaders are expected to examine whether procedural failures, communication breakdowns, or human error contributed to the deadly collision.

A Somber Reminder

The loss of the two pilots has been described as a “profound tragedy” by aviation officials and union representatives. Leaders in both the United States and Canada expressed condolences, calling the incident heartbreaking and emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation.

This event marks one of the most serious ground-collision incidents at a major U.S. airport in recent years and underscores the importance of strict coordination and safety protocols in aviation operations.