KP George Convicted in Money-Laundering Case, Released on Bond as Fort Bend Faces Leadership Questions

Fort Bend County Judge KP George was released on bond Friday night after a jury found him guilty on two money-laundering counts in a case centered on the use of campaign funds for personal expenses. George was taken into custody after the verdict, had bond set at $20,000, surrendered his U.S. passport, and later walked out of the Fort Bend County Jail around 8 p.m. Sentencing is scheduled to begin June 16.

The conviction is a major blow to one of Fort Bend County’s most prominent elected officials. As county judge, George serves as the county’s top elected executive, presides over Commissioners Court, oversees thousands of county employees, and plays a central role in budgeting and emergency management. The case therefore has consequences well beyond the courtroom, touching the day-to-day leadership of one of the Houston region’s largest counties. (Fort Bend County)

Prosecutors told jurors that George transferred $46,500 from his campaign account into personal accounts in 2019 and then used that money for private expenses, including property taxes, HOA dues, and a down payment on a home. Investigators and a fraud examiner testified that the transactions were part of a broader effort to conceal the true movement of campaign funds and make campaign-finance reports appear consistent with the bank records when, in their view, they were not.

George’s defense argued that the case was built on an incomplete paper trail and a flawed reading of Texas campaign-finance law. His lawyers said George had loaned money to earlier campaigns and was legally paying himself back. Their expert witness testified that missing records from prior races made it impossible to know the full amount George may have been owed and suggested any overpayment visible in the surviving records was far smaller than the amount alleged by prosecutors.

The dispute highlighted the difference between lawful reimbursement and unlawful personal use. Texas Ethics Commission guidance allows candidates and officeholders to reimburse themselves for political expenditures made from personal funds, but only if those expenditures are properly reported. The same rules bar conversion of political contributions to personal use and prohibit using political funds to purchase real property. Jurors ultimately sided with prosecutors’ argument that George’s transactions crossed that line. (ethics.state.tx.us)

The legal and political fallout is only beginning. Under Texas law, a county officer convicted of a felony can be removed from office through the judgment in the criminal case, though prosecutors told local media that George will remain in office until sentencing because judgment has not yet been entered. If he appeals, Texas law generally allows that appeal to supersede removal unless a judge orders suspension in the public interest. Fort Bend officials have already signaled that they are preparing for a transition discussion.

The conviction comes after a broader period of legal and political turmoil for George. Investigators began reviewing his finances after a separate 2024 complaint tied to alleged fake racist social-media posts, and he still faces a separate misdemeanor case connected to that episode. He also lost the March 3 Republican primary, ending his bid for another term even before the guilty verdict.

For Fort Bend County, the immediate question is not whether the verdict was politically damaging. It clearly was. The real question now is how long George remains in office, whether a court suspends him during any appeal, and how quickly county commissioners move to stabilize leadership while the criminal case heads into sentencing.