Katy ISD Reviewing Its Options Amid Conflicting Executive Orders on Masking

By George Slaughter

This week, both Harris and Fort Bend counties issued public health orders that require universal masking for all schools in those counties. The orders conflict with an earlier executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott that denies local authorities, including counties and school districts, the authority to set such a policy.

Friday afternoon, the Katy Independent School District released a statement saying that its lawyers are reviewing the orders.

Legal issues aside, the district is preparing for the start of in-person instruction learning, which begins Wednesday.

School trustees at a special meeting last Tuesday reestablished the Katy Virtual Academy for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. This option enables those students to receive virtual instruction for the first nine weeks of the fall semester.

Families wishing to register their students for the Katy Virtual Academy until 12 a.m. next Tuesday to register. Online classes begin August 30, and run to October 15. For more information, families can email kva@katyisd.org or call 281-234-2060.

Here is the district’s statement:

Katy ISD received notice, late yesterday, of Fort Bend and Harris counties’ public health orders requiring universal masking for students, staff and visitors in school buildings for the 2021-2022 school year. However, Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-38 currently prohibits public entities from issuing such mask mandates. The district is reviewing the conflicting orders and seeking the guidance of legal counsel. It is our hope that some of the county and state legal proceedings will have concluded, and more clear guidance will be received from our state and local officials prior to the first day of school, on Wednesday, August 18.

In the meantime, we will continue to adhere to Katy ISD’s Safe Return to School Plan, which states that face masks are optional for all students, staff and visitors. We encourage students and staff to get vaccinated if eligible, stay home when sick, practice good hygiene, and consider the CDC’s recommendations for wearing masks when indoors. We look forward to welcoming back our students on Wednesday, August 18 and appreciate the trust and support of our students, staff and families.