258 Texas Jersey Mike’s Locations Will Donate 100% of Sales to Help Local Athletes Attend the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

ON DAY OF GIVING, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25: GRAB A SUB, HELP TEAM TEXAS ATHLETES

WHAT: Hungry to help others? Head to any Jersey Mike’s Subs in the state on Wednesday, March 25 and 100 percent of your purchase, whether in-store, online or through the app, will support the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, helping local Team Texas athletes attend the event in locations across Minnesota’s Twin Cities, June 20-26, 2026.

On March 25, 258 Jersey Mike’s Texas locations will donate every single dollar in sales (not just profit) to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games and the state programs attending the event. This year, Jersey Mike’s restaurants nationwide will support Special Olympics athletes throughout the country.

Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide give 100% of ALL sales on Day of Giving as part of the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign in March. Every four years, Jersey Mike’s partners with the Special Olympics USA Games during Month of Giving.

WHO: Throughout the month, customers have been rounding up and making donations at more than 3,200 Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide as part of the 16th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign.

WHERE: For a list of participating restaurants in your area, visit our location listing by state.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 25, 2026 — All day!

WHY: Buy lunch, dinner or a catered meal and we’ll pay it all forward.

Special Olympics USA Games and Jersey Mike’s believe the passion for being great has no boundaries.

Nationwide Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise enough money to help every qualifying athlete across the country attend the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

FAST FACTS

Every four years, nearly 3,000 athletes from all 50 states unite to compete in one of the most beloved and inspiring sporting events in the US – the Special Olympics USA Games.

Athletes compete in 16 sports including athletics, gymnastics, swimming, and basketball, with pickleball and cornhole making their debut.

During this year’s Month of Giving in March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to surpass last year’s record-breaking $30 million fundraising total.

Day of Giving is Jersey Mike’s busiest day of the year, with some crews arriving at 4 a.m.!

Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $143 million for local charities.

This is a milestone year for Jersey Mike’s which started with one sub shop at the Jersey Shore in 1956 and is celebrating its 70th Anniversary.

Jersey Mike’s is committed to “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.” For more information, please visit our website or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. Join the conversation at #JerseyMikesGives.