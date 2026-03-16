Peak Performance: Katy ISD Financial Services Earns TASBO Award of Excellence in Financial Management

KATY, TX [March 6, 2026] – Katy ISD’s Financial Services Department has once again earned the Award of Excellence in Financial Management from the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO), recognizing the district’s strong commitment to transparency, accountability and best practices in financial stewardship.

The 2026 honor places Katy ISD in an elite league of only 34 school districts statewide recognized for exemplary financial leadership and reporting. District representatives were recognized during TASBO’s annual conference in Grapevine.

The prestigious award highlights districts that demonstrate superior professional standards, innovation and effective financial management practices that support student success.

“This recognition reflects the integrity and dedication of our entire Financial Services team,” Katy ISD Chief Financial Officer Christopher J. Smith said. “Every day, our staff works to ensure the district’s resources are managed responsibly and transparently so that every dollar supports our students, staff and community. We are honored that TASBO continues to recognize the strength of Katy ISD’s financial stewardship.”

Established in 2020, the TASBO Award of Excellence in Financial Management recognizes Texas school districts, open-enrollment charter schools and education service centers that demonstrate outstanding practices in financial operations and reporting.

Recipients are evaluated using the financial accounting and reporting guidelines established by the Texas Education Agency’s Financial Accountability System Resource Guide (FASRG). Participating districts must submit extensive documentation demonstrating excellence across multiple areas of financial management.

Evaluation categories include finance department operations, staffing and training, internal controls, budget management, financial processes, cash management, communications, financial reporting, financial analysis and projections, external staff training and innovative practices.

By meeting these rigorous standards, Katy ISD continues to demonstrate its commitment to responsible financial management and operational excellence in support of the district’s mission to provide unparalleled learning opportunities for students.