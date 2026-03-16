New Crisis Housing Program to Open for Survivors of Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Katy, Texas

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Samaria House (Crisis Housing & Stabilization Program), a new Crisis Housing Program for survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence, will be held at 2:15PM on Wednesday, March 25. It will be a come and go event from 2PM to 3PM.

The ceremony will be held at the Her Well Center, 511 Velasco Street in Brookshire, Texas. The Samaria House is in an undisclosed location in the interest of discretion, privacy, and safety of the residents.

Samaria House is an initiative of Her Well Center, a Brookshire-based nonprofit that provides free, trauma-informed counseling and advocacy services for survivors, with a mission centered on healing both mentally and spiritually. Her Well Center (www.herwell.org) has been serving the community for three years and has supported more than 150 survivors during that time. Executive Director Candice Reyes notes that the need for services continues to grow, often resulting in waitlists for care.

“Time and again, we saw survivors who were doing the brave work of healing but had nowhere safe to go,” Reyes said. “Many could no longer remain in or near their homes because of the danger posed by their abuser. Counseling alone is not enough when safety is still at risk.”

Samaria House was created to meet that urgent need. The home will provide a supportive environment where women and their children can find security, stability, and hope while they take the next steps toward independence and restoration. Residents will have access to counseling, advocacy, case management, and community resources designed to help them rebuild their lives.

Samaria House represents a critical expansion of Her Well Center’s mission, bridging the gap between crisis and long-term healing by offering not just services, but sanctuary.

Samaria House is still seeking donations of food, furniture, and clothing. Donations may be made at the Her Well Center ion Brookshire.

For more information about Her Well Center or Samaria House, visit www.herwell.org.