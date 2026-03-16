Medline Awards its Katy Distribution Center with SAFE Award

Northfield, Ill., March 9, 2026 – Medline (Nasdaq: MDLN), the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care, announced this week its Distribution Center of the Year and Safety, Awareness for Everyone (SAFE) Award recipients to its top-performing facilities. These awards are given to the top-performing Medline distribution centers in the United States across its four tiers of size, as determined by the sales volume distributed out of each facility.

Medline has been providing these awards to its highest-performing locations for more than 20 years. For the Distribution Center of the Year Award, each facility is graded using objective criteria across multiple categories, including safety, service, quality, cost and people. For the SAFE Awards, facilities are judged based on a scorecard that accounts for a variety of metrics, with the number of recordable safety incidents being the most influential.

Medline provides a resilient supply chain to get the right product to the right place at the right time at the lowest delivered cost. This work is made possible through a network of 45 distribution centers across the U.S.

Sean Halligan, executive vice president of supply chain said, “Medline’s ability to provide next-day delivery to 95% of our U.S. customers is attributable to the dedication of our team members, who consistently strive to improve healthcare operations.” He added, “These awards recognize our teams for their commitment to safety, diligent work, and ongoing efforts to meet the needs of healthcare providers across the nation.”

He added, “Medline team members who work at these facilities take pride in knowing they are providing the highest-quality consistent, reliable and safe service to the company’s healthcare customers.”

Christopher Ashley, senior director of operations for Medline’s Katy distribution center, said, “This recognition shows that zero incidents is possible when we work together to keep our drivers safe, protect our teams inside our facilities, and continuously improve. We’re proud of this achievement and remain focused on keeping everyone safe and strengthening our safety culture every day.” Medline’s Katy distribution center has been recognized with the SAFE award two years in a row.

2025 SAFE Award Recipients

Tier 1: Katy, Texas

Tier 2: Mebane, North Carolina

Tier 3: Richmond, Virginia

Tier 4: Lincolnton, North Carolina

2025 Distribution Center of the Year Award Recipients

Tier 1: Rialto, California

Tier 2: Southaven, Mississippi

Tier 3: Richmond, Virginia

Tier 4: Medley, Florida