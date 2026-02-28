video thumbnail
Home BusinessesBooks GamesStory TimeLegal ProfilesArts/EntEduMed Profiles
Sports
Contact UsCrypto & InvtD.O.W gov
video thumbnail
  • Feb 28, 2026

Why Every Business Needs a Modern Security Camera System in 2026

Security threats to businesses are increasing every year. Theft, internal shrinkage, vandalism, liability claims, and false injury reports can cost companies thousands — sometimes millions — of dollars. A professionally designed security camera system is no longer optional. It is essential infrastructure.

Modern surveillance systems do more than record video. Today’s advanced IP camera systems provide:

• High-definition 4K recording
• Remote mobile access
• Smart motion detection
• License plate recognition
• Facial analytics
• Cloud backup options
• Integration with access control and alarm systems

When cameras are installed correctly and configured professionally, they become a business protection tool — not just a recording device.

IoT Security Engineering Solutions LLC specializes in:

• Commercial CCTV systems
• Network-based NVR solutions
• Multi-site remote viewing
• Retail theft prevention
• Warehouse perimeter monitoring
• Office and access control integration
• Cannabis and high-risk industry compliance systems

As a security technology integrator, IoT Security does not install “off-the-shelf” solutions. Every system is engineered around your business layout, risk level, and operational needs.

Limited-Time Offer
IoT Security Engineering Solutions is currently offering:

2 FREE Cameras for First-Time Clients
OR
2 FREE Camera Upgrades for Existing Customers

This offer allows businesses to expand coverage, upgrade outdated analog cameras, or increase protection at no additional equipment cost.

Contact for Details:
service@iotsecurityes.com

Share this Entry

Business directory

Our Community Partners

Subscribe

Subscribe to our eNews!

Sign Up Now

Upcoming events

Click to check new events

Calendar
The Katy News Events Calendar

List your business

List your business today!

Business Directory

Follow Us

Copyright © The Katy News

Business Directory Add Listing
RestaurantsServicesReal EstateKatyFulshearBrookshireHoustonSugar Land
The Katy News