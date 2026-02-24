Set Course to State: Katy ISD Destination Imagination Teams Advance to Lone Star Finals

KATY, TX [February 24, 2026] – Creativity, collaboration and problem-solving are taking center stage as 18 Katy ISD Destination Imagination teams advance to the Lone Star Finals, the state’s premier innovation competition, April 10 – 11 at The University of Texas at Arlington.

The state qualifiers — representing elementary, junior high and high school campuses — earned advancement through standout performances at the regional tournament in February and will compete against Texas’ top teams for a chance to reach the Global Finals. Several Katy ISD teams also captured prestigious special awards recognizing creativity, engineering and teamwork excellence.

“Katy ISD students continue to show that imagination and innovation are powerful tools for learning,” said Kristina Sides, Katy ISD elementary instructional officer and district sponsor for Destination Imagination. “These teams spent months designing, building and refining solutions to complex challenges, and their success reflects exceptional creativity, perseverance and collaboration. We are incredibly proud of how they represent Katy ISD on the state stage.”

In addition to team honors, several Katy ISD students earned individual and long-term achievement recognition. The Magellan Award, which celebrates sustained participation across multiple Destination Imagination challenges, was awarded to Isha Kura (Seven Lakes High School), Sarah Simar (Cinco Ranch High School) and Dain Park (Cinco Ranch High School). Kura also received the Perseverance Award for 12 years of dedicated involvement in the program, as well as a Destination Imagination Scholarship, recognizing her exceptional commitment and impact in creative problem-solving.

Destination Imagination is a global STEAM competition that challenges students to apply science, engineering, fine arts and service learning to real-world problems. Teams present original solutions and compete in Instant Challenge events that evaluate critical thinking and teamwork under time pressure.

Lone Star Finals Teams: