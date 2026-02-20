League of His Own: Tompkins Alum Jalen Milroe Makes History as Super Bowl Champion

KATY, TX [February 12, 2026] – Former Tompkins High School standout Jalen Milroe made Katy ISD history, becoming a Super Bowl Champion, following the Seattle Seahawks’ victory in Super Bowl LX.

Milroe, a member of the Seahawks roster during their championship run, earns a Super Bowl ring as part of the title-winning team. His achievement marks a milestone moment for Tompkins High School and Katy ISD athletics.

Milroe made his mark at Tompkins, leading the Falcons to a 10-1 record and a District Championship in 2020. That season, he threw for 1,136 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 259 rushing yards and four scores. As a junior in 2019, he passed for 2,689 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushed for 300 yards and seven touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the premier dual-threat quarterbacks in Texas.

He continued his career at the University of Alabama, where he started two seasons for the Crimson Tide. In 2024, he earned the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy, recognizing excellence in academics, leadership and football performance. He concluded the 2024 season with 2,844 passing yards, 726 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns.

Tompkins Head Football Coach Todd McVey said Milroe’s championship journey reflects years of dedication.

“Jalen’s success is the result of relentless work and strong character,” McVey said. “He was a tremendous leader at Tompkins, and we always believed he had the talent and mindset to achieve something special. Watching him become a Super Bowl champion is an incredible moment for our school and our community.”

Milroe also becomes the first Alabama Crimson Tide rookie quarterback to become a Super Bowl Champion, adding another historic accomplishment to his résumé.

Katy ISD celebrates Milroe’s achievement as a testament to the District’s commitment to developing student-athletes who excel at the highest levels of competition and represent their communities with pride.